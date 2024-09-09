Manitex International Signs Dealership Agreement With First Fleet Truck Sales in Support of Its North American PM Crane Sales Expansion

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions to infrastructure and construction markets, today announced a dealership agreement with First Fleet Truck Sales (“First Fleet”). As one of the largest truck crane upfitters in Florida, First Fleet’s team will be certified to sell and support PM Group knuckle boom cranes and Manitex aerial work platforms, through its operations center based in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

Established in 1967, First Fleet has over 50 years’ experience upfitting specialty vocational trucks, including grapple trucks, articulated lifting solutions and specialty truck bodies. First Fleet has grown to become a benchmark of excellence and customer service.

“When we launched our Elevating Excellence strategy in early 2023, we outlined our intent to add qualified, experienced upfit dealer partners to support our expansion in North America, and the addition of First Fleet to our dealer network is the next step in support of this growth strategy,” said Michael Coffey, CEO Manitex International. “We are honored to work with First Fleet, and this partnership will help us further grow market share in the attractive Florida market and is another step in our building a world class support network.”

Richard Mills, Manitex’s President North American Manufacturing, added, “We are encouraged with the high-quality engineering, manufacturing and industry knowledge of First Fleet. The First Fleet team, led by Andy Olivera, is well respected in the industry, providing innovative upfitting solutions that serve a diverse and growing Florida market. More importantly, we share the same core values and customer focus, making this partnership all the more appealing.”

Andy Olivera, President of First Fleet, said, “The Florida market has a crucial need for a trustworthy source for specialized lifting solutions equipment, service and parts, and after an extensive search for a strategic top-tier manufacturing company, I am thrilled to become a dealer partner with Manitex International. Manitex products and outstanding support align perfectly with our needs. Their portfolio of knuckle boom truck cranes and aerial platforms complements First Fleet’s portfolio and marks a promising partner relationship, enhancing our reputation for turnkey solutions.”

Manitex continues to pursue other dealer appointments to address under-served markets in North America, a key aspect of our strategy to expand the sale of our European products within North America.

ABOUT MANITEX INTERNATIONAL

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.