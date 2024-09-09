Phonak + Advanced Bionics sponsor new family film, Rally Caps - Worldwide release on September 10th

STÄFA, Switzerland & VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phonak, a leading provider of life-changing hearing solutions, and its sister brand and partner Advanced Bionics (AB), a global leader in cochlear implant technology, proudly sponsor Rally Caps. This heartwarming family film highlights the power of team building, friendship, and breaking down stigmas associated with hearing loss.

Written for the screen and directed by Lee Cipolla, Rally Caps is a moving coming-of-age film adapted from the book by father-daughter duo Stephen J. Cutler and Jodi Michelle Cutler. Based on a true story, the film centers around a young boy, Jordy, who is seriously injured during a youth baseball tryout. At a summer camp, he bonds with a deaf boy, Lucas, who has a hearing aid on one side and recently had cochlear implant surgery on the other side. Their friendship becomes the driving force as the pitcher/catcher duo leads their team in the camp championship game.

Though centered around baseball, Rally Caps delves deeply into pressing social issues like mental health, bullying, and the stigma surrounding hearing loss, offering a powerful commentary on overcoming life’s challenges. The film tackles overcoming adversity, whether it be in sports or in life. Starring Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch, Amy Smart, and Carson Minniear, Rally Caps will be released to home entertainment worldwide on September 10, 2024.

“Phonak and our partner AB are dedicated to raising awareness about hearing loss and hearing health. Through this sponsorship, we’re helping to shine a bright light on a community and culture that have been underrepresented,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Global Marketing.

“Rally Caps is about more than the game of baseball. We hope this film will spark conversations on the importance of representation and inclusivity, especially amongst young people and families living with hearing loss,” said Sarah Downing, Audiologist and Vice President of Advanced Bionics Global Marketing.

Beyond raising awareness, Rally Caps showcases the life-changing impact of hearing devices. By featuring characters who use Phonak Sky Marvel Link, Roger On remote microphone, and Advanced Bionics Sky Marvel cochlear implant system, the film normalizes hearing technology and highlights its role in enhancing communication and understanding.

The film was produced by Lee Cipolla, Katherine Borda, William Garcia, Amy Williams, Stephen J. Cutler, Jodi Michelle Cutler, and Curtis Pride. Rally Caps is being distributed by BMG-Global, a leader in family-friendly content.

Watch the official trailer for Rally Caps here and pre-order your copy today to experience this inspiring story firsthand. The film is also available for streaming on Fandango at Home, Hoopla, iTunes, Google Play, and iNDEMAND.

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of the Sonova Group since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that allows recipients to hear their best. AB joined Phonak as part of the Sonova Group of companies and began a collaboration unlike any other in the industry. Since then, the innovation leaders in cochlear implants and hearing aids have continuously combined technologies to deliver new, unequalled hearing solutions.

With sales in more than 50 countries and a proven track record for developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB’s talented worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven to engage with patients and professionals, work with integrity, and stay firmly committed to the best possible performance.