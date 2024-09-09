Magnolia Bakery and DoorDash Team Up to Launch New Banana Pudding Flavor, Available Exclusively on DoorDash

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash and Magnolia Bakery, one of America’s most-cherished bakeshops, announced they are teaming up to launch an exclusive new flavor of its beloved Banana Pudding: Peanut Butter with Chocolate Chunks.

Magnolia Bakery fans can dig into the sweet treat, featuring peanut butter swirls and chocolate chunks mixed with delicious chocolate cookie pieces, starting today. The twist? The irresistible new flavor is so exclusive it won’t even be available in Magnolia Bakery stores. Instead, it will be available for on-demand delivery to millions of Americans, exclusively on the DoorDash app.

Here’s how you can get your hands on it:

Search for your local DashMart in the DoorDash app

Click on the DashMart page and type in “Magnolia Bakery”

Select the pudding and add it to your cart

Check out and sit back while your sweet treat is delivered right to your doorstep

“ What excites me most about our partnership with Magnolia Bakery is how we’re enabling such a beloved, local cult-favorite brand to reach customers nationwide through our platform– offering a limited-edition, exclusive and irresistible flavor.” said Emma Stockdale, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash. “ We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Magnolia Bakery and support their growth by bringing their iconic desserts directly to more people across the country, and we can’t wait for customers to give it a try.”

“ Our deep partnership with DoorDash over the last year has created invaluable opportunities for our growing brand to seamlessly reach millions of customers daily across the country and deliver our promise of indulgent, iconic desserts, now on-demand - and we could not be more thrilled to continue that promise with this exclusive flavor developed in collaboration with our friends at DoorDash.” said Eddie Revis, Chief Commercial Officer of Magnolia Bakery. “ During development, we took one bite of this pudding and we knew we had created something magical for our customers, together.”

At DoorDash, we’re proud to help local and national businesses expand their reach and revenue through on-demand local delivery. Once a small brick-and-mortar corner store with hyper-regional reach, Magnolia Bakery is now accessible coast-to-coast through DashMart – a new type of fulfillment platform and store brought to you by DoorDash that offers local businesses a new channel to reach customers. With this partnership, fans nationwide can indulge in Magnolia Bakery favorites– from exclusive flavors to Classic Banana Vanilla Pudding and more– delivered on-demand from select DashMarts to their doorsteps in as little as 30 minutes.*

About DoorDash

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that’s known for its classic American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery continues to expand; with many of their best-selling products available in all lower 48 states and in over 35 bakeries internationally, a thriving eCommerce business so customers can ship its goods to any doorstep nationwide, and now offers Banana Pudding Cookies in four delicious flavors in grocery stores nationwide, Amazon.com and on DoorDash. For more information please visit www.magnoliabakery.com.

* Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.