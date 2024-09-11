DvSum Powers Liberty Latin America’s Customer Support with Generative AI Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DvSum, Inc. (“DvSum”), a leading innovator in data management and AI-driven solutions, announces the successful deployment of its Conversational AI solution (“CADDI”) at Liberty Latin America. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing customer satisfaction, improving customer care agent efficiency, and reducing operational costs across Liberty Latin America’s contact centers.

By integrating CADDI, Liberty Latin America’s intelligent contact center enables customer care agents to swiftly access and analyze real-time customer data, resulting in quicker issue resolution with greater accuracy in root cause analysis. This innovation is set to transform the customer service experience by reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and lowering the frequency of truck rolls and equipment replacements, all while achieving considerable cost savings.

Paritosh Bajpay, Vice President of Technology Development and Architecture at Liberty Latin America, remarked, “The deployment of conversational AI with internal support systems is a crucial development at Liberty Latin America as we look to simultaneously improve the efficiency of customer service operations and the overall customer experience.”

William Forero, Senior Manager, Network Management Automation at Liberty Latin America, shared, "CADDI has significantly improved troubleshooting efficiency, reducing manual diagnosis time from 10-15 minutes to under 2 minutes, greatly improving Tier 2 agent efficiency. Additionally, CADDI’s accuracy is expected to reduce unnecessary truck rolls by at least 15% and unnecessary modem swaps by at least 5%, potentially resulting in annual savings in Jamaica."

Aashish Singhvi, Founder and CEO of DvSum, stated, "Our collaboration with Liberty Latin America exemplifies the transformative impact of our Conversational AI technology. CADDI is designed to not only enhance operational efficiency but also elevate the overall customer experience. We are excited to see the tangible benefits this partnership is already delivering."

