FPT Software and Vilja Join Forces to Advance Digital Banking

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT company FPT Software recently announced a strategic partnership with Nordic-leading core banking service provider, Vilja. As a global technology partner to Vilja, FPT Software aims to fortify its financial services portfolio to deliver more innovative digital banking solutions to customers worldwide.

Leveraging FPT Software's extensive technical expertise and global reach, this partnership will introduce Vilja’s cloud-native, application programming interface (API)-first banking platform to global enterprises, with an initial focus on Asia's rapidly growing digital economy. This collaboration also includes the establishment of an R&D center in Asia, dedicated to pioneering diverse innovations that cater to the evolving demands of digital banking, particularly in areas like deposits and loans.

“With over two decades of experience in delivering digital solutions to global leaders in BFSI, FPT Software is confident that our partnership with Vilja will further empower financial institutions with enhanced security, scalability, and user experience. By combining our industry expertise and global presence with Vilja's innovative solutions, we aim to set new standards and help financial institutions thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape,” said Dzung Tran, CEO of FPT Software Europe.

“Vilja is now expanding globally from a strong position as the Nordic market leader and with global recognition for our cloud-native core banking solutions. Our partnership with FPT Software further strengthens this position and is a testimony to our leading innovation and capacity that sends a clear signal to the market. With FPT’s experience, expertise, and trusted reputation we have a global reach starting from Southeast Asia with our focused expansion in the ASEAN countries,” said Fredrik Ulvenholm, CEO of Vilja Solutions.

Boasting over a decade of operation in the European market, FPT Software is now a trusted partner in digital transformation, providing end-to-end services and innovative solutions to more than 150 European leading companies across industries, such as E.ON, Schaeffler, Viessmann, Covestro, Volvo, and Siemens. The IT firm has expanded its presence to nine countries, most recently with the opening of its Swedish office.

The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnam-Sweden Economic Forum in Stockholm, Sweden, with the participation of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden H.E. Tran Van Tuan, Mdm. Camilla Mellander, Director-General for Trade Policy at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, FPT Corporation Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh, Vilja Chairman Greger Fellin, together with leaders from 50 companies and organizations.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Vilja

Vilja technology was created in one of Europe’s first digital banks and is today the leading Nordic cloud-native core banking platform vendor, empowering banks and financial institutions with cutting-edge innovation and digital banking solutions. Our pre-packaged deposit and lending solutions feature a modular design, allowing you to select an end-to-end solution or specific products tailored to your needs. The platform is highly automated and configurable, ensuring rapid time-to-market and enhanced operational efficiency. Our ASEAN headquarters are located in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. For more information, visit viljasolutions.com.