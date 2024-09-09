Enigma Biomedical - USA Announces Collaboration with Alamar Biosciences to Advance the Field of Diagnostics for Neurodegenerative Diseases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Biomedical USA (EB) today announced a collaboration with Alamar Biosciences in the field of neurology. Through this collaboration, EB has a non-exclusive right to introduce Alamar’s protein detection and measurement technologies, including its ARGO™ HT instrument and NULISA™ reagent kits, to academic and pharma customers in the field of neurology research.

“We are excited to collaborate with Enigma to combine the power of high sensitivity, multiplexed immunoassays with high quality imaging to advance the field of neuro diagnostics,” said Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences.

This collaboration is designed to yield a large data set of results from neuroimaging and immunoassay from biofluids, which, together, are expected to lead to the development of more efficient diagnostic workflow solutions for patient-centric therapies.

Through its affiliate, Enigma Biointelligence (EBI), EB will enable users to order Alamar’s high sensitivity, high specificity immunoassays directly from EBI’s Minerva Bio Platform software. EBI’s Health Grid software will then allow academic and pharma study sponsors to collect, manage and interpret data generated within their studies, including data generated using EB’s PET tracers and the NULISA biofluid based tests. Through this collaboration, EB and Alamar expect to develop analytics products using data generated by shared customers.

“Enigma and our affiliate companies are focused on providing information and technologies to researchers and clinicians to improve brain health,” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Biomedical USA. “We are thrilled to welcome Alamar to our growing list of first-class partners, who all together share our company’s mission and vision.”

“I am confident that the combination of Alamar’s and EBI’s technologies will deliver scalable and accessible diagnostic solutions for patients,” said Dr. Hartmuth Kolb, Chief Scientific Officer of Enigma Biomedical USA.

About Enigma Biomedical - USA

Enigma Biomedical USA’s vision is to be the premier provider of imaging biomarkers for neurological pathologies, associated information technology, and related tools to accelerate the development, approval, and adoption of effective therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases. EB’s neuroimaging biomarkers provide Pharma and Academic researchers with state of the art tools for enabling Disease-Modifying Therapy development with the highest precision and accuracy. In pursuit of this vision, subsidiaries of EB have provided the best-in-class Tau and Amyloid PET imaging biomarkers, MK-6240 and NAV-4694, to our partners to enable their research efforts. Both tracers have recently been acquired by a third party for further development. EB also recently announced a partnership with AbbVie to explore their novel 4R Tau PET Imaging Biomarkers.