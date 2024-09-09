Greenlane Awarded $15 Million Grant by South Coast Air Quality Management District to Accelerate Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure

Representatives from Greenlane and its joint venture partners, including Daimler Truck North America LLC, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business, were joined by the City of Colton and the South Coast Air Quality Management District for a groundbreaking event to mark the start of construction. (Photo by Trent Waterman)

Representatives from Greenlane and its joint venture partners, including Daimler Truck North America LLC, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business, were joined by the City of Colton and the South Coast Air Quality Management District for a groundbreaking event to mark the start of construction. (Photo by Trent Waterman)

COLTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the demand for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle refueling infrastructure accelerates at state and federal levels, Greenlane has secured a $15 million grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) under the Carl Moyer Zero-Emission Infrastructure Program. The grant will allow Greenlane, a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America LLC, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and BlackRock (through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business), to accelerate the development of its first commercial EV charging corridor along Interstate 15. The project, located at the intersection of major Interstates 215 and 10 in California, will begin construction at the company’s flagship charging site in Colton, where representatives from Greenlane, the City of Colton, and SCAQMD held a groundbreaking event earlier today. At full build, the site is planned to include more than 60 chargers for heavy-, medium- and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs). Of those chargers, 41 charging pedestals and 53 connectors are funded by the grant from the SCAQMD. The site is set to serve as a model for the truck stop of the future as the nation continues to electrify freight transportation.

“Greenlane is clearly defining a path towards a more sustainable future not only for the transportation industry but also for residents living in San Bernardino County, who are subject to higher levels of air pollution,” said Larry McCallon, South Coast AQMD Governing Board Member and Mayor Pro Tem from the City of Highland. “Freight transportation from the goods movement corridor has been a major source of air pollution in our region, and this project will help improve air quality and bring us one step closer to meeting federal standards.”

South Coast AQMD’s grant funds, specifically allocated for the Colton site, will be utilized for site design and engineering and charging infrastructure build-out, expediting development timelines to facilitate the commissioning of the Colton site by the end of 2024.

“We are excited that Greenlane identified Colton as the company’s first charging site in a project that not only marks a significant step in improving air quality in our community and the region, but that brings vital infrastructure to an important industry,” said City of Colton Mayor, Frank J. Navarro. “This project speaks to Colton’s role in furthering clean energy production and exemplifies the positive outcomes of a strong city and stakeholder collaboration.”

Greenlane's success in securing the $15 million grant is a testament to the company's innovative approach to development operations and its commitment to meeting SCAQMD's strategic objectives in reducing emissions in critical areas, including the potential public health benefits of reducing pollution in the Colton area. Strong collaboration with Greenlane's joint venture partners and the City of Colton will enable Greenlane to pave the way for site construction quickly.

“We are grateful to the South Coast Air Quality Management District for recognizing and championing our visionary plans to develop this critical infrastructure that will revolutionize and energize the trucking industry,” said Greenlane CEO Patrick Macdonald-King. “By establishing corridors and deploying a nationwide network of public charging stations, we're not only meeting the pressing demand for accessible infrastructure for commercial vehicles but also pioneering a transformative model for the future of commercial EV charging and, eventually, hydrogen refueling.”

Greenlane aims to develop a nationwide network of commercial charging infrastructure locations across the U.S. and Canada. The charging sites will also serve battery-electric passenger car and light-duty fleet customers and are designed to provide hydrogen refueling for commercial vehicles in the coming years. To learn more about its first commercial charging corridor along I-15, visit www.drivegreenlane.com.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Infrastructure is a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and BlackRock through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business. Greenlane's mission is to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance, zero-emission public charging and hydrogen refueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles. Greenlane addresses the urgent need for publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a critical step toward the development of a sustainable zero-emission vehicle ecosystem across North America. For more, visit www.drivegreenlane.com.

About South Coast Air Quality Management District

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. The region is home to more than 17 million people–44% of the population of the entire state of California. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.