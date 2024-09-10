Tetra Tech Awarded $39 Million USAID Contract to Increase Gender Equality in Water, Power, and Transportation Sectors

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $39.3 million, single-award contract to increase gender equality and women’s economic empowerment opportunities in industries such as water, power, infrastructure, transportation, and information and communications technology worldwide.

Through the USAID Engendering Industries program, our experts will use data-driven change management approaches to support companies and institutions to improve equality and strengthen business operations. Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s Engendering Industries program since 2018, providing technical support to more than 68 organizations in 39 countries.

“Tetra Tech has partnered with USAID to strengthen organizations to increase gender equality and enhance economic opportunities for women around the world for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO.

