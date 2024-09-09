Wharton Neuroscience and RMT Partner to Help Brands Grow and Advance Science

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton Neuroscience, known for its seminal role in Neuroeconomics, and RMT, an AI based motivational analytics system, who are working together in a major cross-platform advertising study, have announced an ongoing partnership to develop the discoveries already emerging from the current study, which link neural signals in the brain to inner experiences of brand valuation.

“The empirically derived 265 motivational variables in the RMT system could be the subjective experiences corresponding to Value Signals which have been widely detected in the brain during choice behavior,” said Dr. Michael Platt, Director of the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative (WiN).

“In the last ten-year shift to digital media, fewer than one in five major brands have grown market share,” said Bill Harvey, Chairman of RMT. “Digital direct response capabilities have been used to reap immediate sales, but this has slowed brand growth itself. Brands grow when they resonate with the motivations of customers. This requires storytelling, more than fast flickers of attention.” The results of the current study have shown that television environments produce far higher levels of the four sales-predictive brain measures (memory, brain attention, approach, and synchrony) as compared with digital environments. RMT resonance measures align with these brain measures, and six other studies have shown that RMT increases advertising sales effects.

“Effects of advertising appear to often operate below the level of conscious awareness,” said Elizabeth “Zab” Johnson, Executive Director of WiN. “It’s interesting to see that RMT’s method, which avoids asking respondents questions but instead measures their content consumption, achieves measures of these phenomena that are what used to be called ‘the subconscious’.”

The current study also utilizes conventional measures such as attention and persuasion, with attention measured by eye tracking and persuasion measured by verbal response. “We’re finding that attention and persuasion measures are not as predictive of sales effects as compared with EEG and RMT resonance,” said Elizabeth Beard, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at WiN.

“Because of Dr. Platt’s contribution to the development of Cogwear, highly accurate EEG headbands which can be used in people’s own homes, we’re looking forward to a series of studies in homes rather than in the lab,” said Jin Ho Yun, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Wharton School. “This will enable measurement of natural exposure to advertising and will be linked to household level sales data.”