SynFutures Partners with Orbit Markets to Launch Innovative Protection Against Impermanent Loss

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynFutures, a leading decentralised derivatives trading platform, has partnered with Orbit Markets, an institutional market maker specialising in digital asset options, to launch an innovative product designed to protect liquidity providers (LPs) from impermanent loss (IL), a common risk faced by LPs on decentralised exchanges.

The new solution allows LPs to purchase protection by paying a fixed, upfront premium in exchange for full coverage against any impermanent loss incurred during their liquidity provision. The product is fully customisable to match LPs' specific liquidity strategies, including underlying, range and duration.

Leveraging Orbit Markets' extensive expertise in complex derivatives, this option-based product simplifies IL risk management by allowing LPs to transfer the entire risk to Orbit, with full reimbursement for any losses at the expiry.

Commenting on the launch, Rachel Lin, CEO of SynFutures, said, " Impermanent loss is a major concern for many LPs. Orbit's innovative hedging solution effectively addresses this issue. We believe this product will help attract new TVL and unlock significant growth opportunities for our platform."

This partnership between SynFutures and Orbit Markets marks a significant advancement in DeFi risk management, offering a simple yet powerful tool to mitigate one of the most critical risks in decentralised liquidity provision.

About SynFutures

SynFutures is a decentralized perpetual futures protocol that facilitates open and transparent trading on any assets and listings instantly. The V3 Oyster AMM launched the industry's first-ever unified AMM and Permissionless Onchain Orderbook. For more information, visit www.synfutures.com.

About Orbit Markets

Orbit Markets is a leading market maker specialising in digital asset options and structured derivatives. We offer institutional clients a comprehensive suite of option products, treasury management solutions, and structured derivatives for a diverse range of digital payment tokens. Our services encompass over-the-counter dealing and exchange streaming. For more information, visit orbitmarkets.io.