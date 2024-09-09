Teledyne FLIR Delivering Airborne Surveillance Systems to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Worth Up to $21 Million

Teledyne FLIR Defense has announced that it is delivering its Star SAFIRE® 380-HLD multi-spectral imaging systems to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as part of an agreement worth up to $20.8 million. JMSDF will integrate the imaging systems into the SH-60L helicopter, a licensed Japan-based production version of the Sikorsky SH-60 aircraft. The SH-60L is designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, but also can be used for search and rescue operations and various other maritime missions. (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has announced that it is delivering its Star SAFIRE® 380-HLD multi-spectral imaging systems to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as part of an agreement worth up to $20.8 million.

JMSDF will integrate the imaging systems into the SH-60L helicopter, a licensed Japan-based production version of the Sikorsky SH-60 aircraft. The SH-60L is designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, but also can be used for search and rescue operations and various other maritime missions.

The program calls for Teledyne FLIR Defense to deliver ten Star SAFIRE 380-HLD systems over the next three years. The company already has delivered two systems to JMSDF for test and evaluation purposes, plus one spare unit.

The Star SAFIRE 380-HLD is an ultra-long-range airborne surveillance system that delivers high-definition visual and thermal imagery to operators. It features superior image stabilization and, with its laser designator and rangefinder, provides highly accurate target location and laser spot positioning. Extremely durable, the SS 380-HLD can operate continuously in all weather conditions. It’s the world’s most widely deployed imaging system of its type for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting missions.

“Growing threats in the region have moved Japan to improve its defense and security capabilities, especially those designed to safeguard its territorial waters and outlying territories,” said Robert Moss, senior director of business development, Asia Pacific, at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “Our unmatched thermal, optical, and radar-based surveillance solutions bring the most advanced technology to the Japan Self Defense Forces, enabling them to act swiftly and decisively when needed.”

Teledyne FLIR Defense provides airborne and maritime surveillance systems to more than a dozen countries in Asia Pacific and more than 70 globally.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.