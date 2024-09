テレダイン・フリアー、海上自衛隊に最大2,100万ドル相当の空中監視システムを納入

Teledyne FLIR Defense has announced that it is delivering its Star SAFIRE® 380-HLD multi-spectral imaging systems to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as part of an agreement worth up to $20.8 million. JMSDF will integrate the imaging systems into the SH-60L helicopter, a licensed Japan-based production version of the Sikorsky SH-60 aircraft. The SH-60L is designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, but also can be used for search and rescue operations and various other maritime missions. (Photo: Business Wire)