Manchester United and DHL Mark Partnership Extension with Launch of ‘United for One Goal’ Campaign

Manchester United and DHL, the club’s official logistics partner, have extended their longstanding partnership which will now run until 2027 (Photo: Business Wire)

Manchester United and DHL, the club’s official logistics partner, have extended their longstanding partnership which will now run until 2027 (Photo: Business Wire)

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester United and DHL, the club’s official logistics partner, have extended their longstanding partnership which will now run until 2027.

The partnership, which began in 2011, is underpinned by a common purpose to inspire positive change among the global communities that the two organisations serve, and that will continue with the evolution of ‘A World United‘ campaign with fresh objectives under a new rallying cry, ‘United for One Goal’.

The ‘United for One Goal’ campaign harnesses the power of sport and business to help achieve a more socially-responsible, sustainable world by recognising fans and local heroes who make a difference in their communities – whether through volunteering time for worthy causes or inspiring positive change through grassroots initiatives.

Worthy nominations – that share the partnership values of sustainability, teamwork, high-performance and efficiency – will be entered in the ‘United for One Goal’ recognition programme, with rewards including signed Manchester United merchandise, tickets for games at Old Trafford, and a unique opportunity to play on the famous pitch at the Theatre of Dreams. Nominations can be made here.

Omar Berrada, Chief Executive Officer at Manchester United, said: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with DHL. We share many years of positive impactful work, and this will continue globally through ‘United for One Goal’.”

“The longevity of the partnership is down to our shared values and our ambitions to use our global influence to drive positive change in local communities.”

DHL, the world's leading express and logistics company, has been part of Manchester United’s family of partners for 13 years and offers a wide range of products and services for the club's fans across the world.

John Pearson, CEO DHL Express, added: “The shared values of our partnership with Manchester United continue to go from strength to strength – engaging, connecting and inspiring a fan base which is truly global.

“We are so pleased to be continuing the longstanding partnership with Manchester United; in this next phase we will look to combine the global power of both brands to connect people and improve lives whilst delivering a better world.”

Notes to editors

Manchester United

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year heritage we have won 69 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

DHL – The logistics company for the world​

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.​

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.