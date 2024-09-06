Soylent Unveils New Seasonal Flavors and Launches Hunger Action Month Initiative

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) announced that Soylent, the nutrition company committed to making complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing, and affordable, is launching two new limited-time seasonal flavors: Pumpkin Spice and Gingerbread. These delicious additions to the Soylent product line will be available for a limited time through the end of the year.

“ We are thrilled to introduce our new seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Spice and Gingerbread, to our customers,” said Jamie Sullivan, VP of Nutrition at Starco Brands. “ These flavors are a testament to our ongoing commitment to making Soylent not only nutritious but also enjoyable every season.”

To further its commitment to accessibility and affordability, Soylent is partnering with Feeding America member food banks to donate one meal for every bottle of Soylent purchased during September in honor of Hunger Action Month. This Buy One, Give One initiative underscores Soylent's dedication to ensuring that nutritious meals are available to those in need.

“ We are proud to partner with local food banks to help combat hunger in our communities,” continued Sullivan. “ The program is a natural extension of our core mission of making complete nutrition appealing and accessible.”

By offering delicious and convenient meal options while supporting those facing food insecurity, Soylent is leading the way in the nutrition industry. The brand has made significant strides in its mission to provide accessible and affordable nutrition. Through its #SoylentForGood program, the company has already donated over 6 million meals to those in need. This commitment to giving back is a testament to Soylent's dedication to positively impacting the world. As Soylent continues to expand its product portfolio and reach new consumers, it remains steadfast in its mission to support communities and individuals facing food insecurity.

About Soylent

Soylent is a nutrition company on a mission to make complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing, and affordable to all. Soylent offers a range of products including Complete Meal Powders, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, Snack Bars, Protein Shakes, and Energy Shakes. Soylent is a subsidiary of Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB). For more information, visit soylent.com.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Pure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.