AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Preferra Insurance Company Risk Retention Group and NASW Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Preferra Insurance Company Risk Retention Group (Preferra RRG) and NASW Insurance Company (NASWIC). Both companies are domiciled in Washington, DC.

The under review with developing implications status is based on the separation of Preferra RRG and NASWIC. Management of both entities have requested to be rated on a stand-alone basis by AM Best.

The ratings of Preferra RRG and NASWIC will remain under review with developing implications until the AM Best analytical team evaluates the ratings for both entities on a stand-alone basis.

