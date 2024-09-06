University of Southern California Athletics and Cookies Announce Groundbreaking Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, USC Athletics announces an innovative, cutting-edge, multi-year partnership with Cookies, one of the most globally recognized CBD, wellness and lifestyle brands. Since 2010, Cookies has been a leader in providing wellness solutions while being dubbed one of America’s Hottest Brands by AdAge. As a new Proud Partner of the USC Trojans, Cookies will become a key partner for one of the most historic programs in college athletics.

“Cookies is thrilled to be a sponsor of USC Athletics for the upcoming 2024/2025 season,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “California is our home state and for Cookies to be involved with a premier athletic program, in the oldest private college in the state of California, is incredibly exciting for us. We are honored and excited to be a sponsor and Trojans supporter alongside other globally recognized brands. Fight on!”

As the first official partnership for the category in collegiate athletics, fans will soon see Cookies integration within USC football, men’s and women’s basketball and on athletics digital channels. Additionally, exclusive Cookies promotional items and on-site tailgate experiences will also be available at select events throughout the year.

“With the decision to open this category, it was our goal to find the right partner for USC Athletics, and we did just that with Cookies. Cookies is the global leader in CBD but also an innovative brand deep in life-style culture and wellness,” said Drew DeHart, Vice President/General Manager of USC Sports Properties, a branch of Playfly Sports. “We are excited for the Trojans to be a leader in collegiate athletics on and off the field, and today’s announcement continues to showcase just that.”

Terms of the agreement were not released. Cookies was represented by Professional Sports Partners in the negotiation.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized CBD wellness company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 60 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About USC Sports Properties

USC Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rights holder for USC Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the USC Sports Properties team connects brands to USC’s passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties’ fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports. Connect with the USC Sports Properties team by visiting

www.playfly.com/properties

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network. Believing in ‘Fandom as a Service’ and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company’s partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.