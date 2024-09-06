Best's Review Puts Mutual Insurers Into Focus

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The September issue of Best’s Review focuses on the global mutual insurance sector:
- “ICMIF Executive Anticipates Microinsurers, Improving Regulatory Climate Boosting Mutuals Globally” dives into what makes a good mutual, how mutuals are handling the pace of technological evolution and more.
- “NAMIC Chief Executive Officer: Mutuals Strive To Maintain Mission, Identity Amid Economic Challenges” describes how mutuals have tried to maintain strong community connections while they face decisions about rates and more.
- “Leading AI Platforms Highlight Mutuals’ Responsiveness, Client Focus in Query” presents responses from three artificial intelligence large language models about the advantages and weaknesses of mutual insurers.
Also included:
- “AM Best: Stable Outlook Assigned for Global Cyber Insurance Segment” examines the factors that have impacted the industry, including a surge in ransomware attacks in 2020 and 2021.
- “Mortgages 90 Days Overdue Double, Drawing Investor Concern: AM Best” features an edited version of a recent Best’s Special Report about why an increase in troubled commercial mortgage loans may be credit negative for some insurers.
- “North Carolina Dwelling Proposal Approved at Fraction of State Rate Bureau’s Request” of an average 8% statewide increase in dwelling rates—far less than the 50.6% requested last year by the North Carolina Rate Bureau.
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
