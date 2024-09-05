Perry Ellis International Selects Movista for Retail Execution Ahead of Busy Holiday Season

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of apparel, has selected Movista as their new retail execution software partner. This collaboration will support the in-store merchandising efforts of PEI as the company continues to provide lifestyle brands and product categories to shoppers globally.

PEI is a designer, licensor, and distributor of apparel, accessories, and fragrances across a portfolio of more than a dozen brands. Their collection includes the wholly owned brands Perry Ellis, An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear® and licenses for third parties like Callaway®.

PEI field reps will now use Movista for their reporting, photo capturing, timekeeping, payroll and merchandising work in more than 1,000 stores across the U.S.

“We’re thankful that our reps will be able to do everything they need to do in stores with Movista. The full accessibility of this ‘one-stop-shop' is one of the most exciting parts for us,” said Vincent Panzanella, SVP of Global Marketing and Communications for Perry Ellis International, Inc. “To not have to rely on email for quick communication will make our field teams’ jobs so much easier.”

PEI requires excellent merchandising in the brick-and-mortar locations of their retail partners, including Macy’s, Dillard’s, JCPenney and Kohl’s, to deliver cohesive and on-brand experiences for their shoppers. With Movista, PEI’s field team can see and execute all of their work from a single mobile app, ensuring on-brand compliance in every location – regardless of the varying layouts, needs, and complexities of each store.

In addition, in-office leaders and supervisors can create, view, and manage all in-store work from a centralized reporting center, giving them complete control of the brand experience from a distance. This increase in transparency and productivity is expected to be of unrivaled assistance ahead of the most critical time of the year in retail: the holidays.

“As PEI continues to focus on growing their wholesale and their retail market share, we’re ready to be their secret weapon in-stores this holiday season,” said Movista President and COO, Jason McGinnis. “We know that nothing matters more for brands than the story they tell in stores, and our team is excited to be a key part of PEI’s future success.”

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

About Movista

Movista is an enterprise-grade retail execution SaaS company that empowers store and field teams to easily orchestrate in-store work and improve on-shelf availability. We are revolutionizing the way retail teams collaborate so they can execute flawlessly in today’s dynamic store environment. Learn more at www.movista.com, and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest retail insights.