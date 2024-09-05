Milk’s Got Game™! The Dairy Alliance Teams Up with Top QBs to Spotlight Milk’s MVP Status

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to elevate your game with Milk’s Got Game! This football season, The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is turning up the heat with its latest campaign, spotlighting that real dairy milk isn’t just for breakfast – it’s the ultimate MVP for everyone.

In its latest NIL partnership, The Dairy Alliance is teaming up with star quarterbacks from powerhouse universities, including Brock Vandagriff of the University of Kentucky, Nico Iamaleava of the University of Tennessee, and Carson Beck of the University of Georgia. These football phenoms will showcase how dairy milk is a champion game-changer for hydration, nutrition, high-quality protein, and muscle recovery by going head-to-head on social media.

“Through our Milk’s Got Game Campaign, we are dedicated to showcasing the nutritional benefits of dairy milk and its crucial role in enhancing athletic performance for consumers across the Southeast and beyond,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “By partnering with these esteemed athletes, we are not only highlighting dairy milk’s exceptional value but also motivating consumers to incorporate it into their active, balanced lifestyles. Our mission is to elevate dairy milk’s profile, support local dairy farmers, and highlight its benefits for both personal health and the dairy industry.”

The Dairy Alliance will partner with these top athletes through the end of the year, driving home the value of dairy milk in sports nutrition and encouraging its consumption across the Southeast.

“Dairy milk is the MVP of my workout routine as it helps me stay hydrated with its natural electrolytes,” said Brock Vandagriff, Quarterback for the University of Kentucky. “I’m excited to show fans how it can be part of their fitness plan too!”

“Milk is a game-changer. After the grind, it’s all about recovery,” said Nico Iamaleava, Quarterback for the University of Tennessee. “Dairy milk’s perfect blend of high-quality protein and nutrients helps me recover, reset and recharge, both during the season and off-season.”

“I’m a huge fan of milk! The high-quality protein and essential nutrients it provides are exactly what I need to perform at my peak,” said Carson Beck, Quarterback for the University of Georgia. “I’m thrilled to be part of this campaign and to share how dairy milk can fuel others to reach their goals, just like it does for me.”

With its unbeatable mix of recovery benefits, natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and 8 grams of high-quality protein, dairy milk is here to step onto the field. Get ready to fuel your game and see why dairy milk is the MVP of your everyday routine.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

