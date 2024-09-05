Orbia and Microsoft Launch First Water Replenishment Project in Brazil

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA) Building & Infrastructure business Wavin announced its agreement with Microsoft to tackle water stress and promote water resilience worldwide. Orbia will support Microsoft in making progress against its target to replenish more than it consumes by 2030 via various water positive projects using Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin) solutions for cities and urban environments.

The first project as part of this agreement has been initiated with SANASA, a public water supply and sanitation company in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. The Campinas region has gone through seven droughts in the last decade, and is located in the watershed of the rivers Piracicaba, Capivari and Jundiaí (PCJ watershed). As the PCJ river basin supplies more than 70% of the region’s water, most notably supporting São Paulo, the project enables Orbia, Microsoft and SANASA to work together to reduce water losses effectively.

The SANASA project uses Orbia’s Water Network Management (WNM) service, powered by TaKaDu, to improve network efficiency. WNM is a cloud-based solution that helps utilities to detect, analyze and manage network events and incidents including leaks, bursts, faulty assets, operational failures, telemetry and data issues. WNM is complemented with a central control room operated by Orbia water engineers.

Said Eliza Roberts, Water Lead at Microsoft, “We believe that Microsoft has an important role to play in helping to address water stress in the areas where we operate. Water is a shared challenge that requires a collective approach and we look forward to partnering with Orbia and SANASA to support a water project that is bringing public and private sector partners to the table to reduce water loss in São Paulo.”

Manuelito Magalhães Júnior, President of SANASA, remarked, “We are excited about joining forces with Microsoft and Orbia. Our vision is to be a leader and benchmark in sustainable water management that can be shared throughout Brazil. We will do this using state-of-the-art technologies, delivered through innovative partnerships that will help us to be more efficient in different areas of the business.”

“At Orbia, we recognize the interdependencies between climate and water and are committed to deliver solutions that the world needs for water security. A key component of our ambition to achieve net positive water impact is to engage in collective action, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft and SANASA on such an important global topic,“ commented Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at Orbia. Continued Rabasa Kovacs, “It's only through collaborating that we can achieve our ambitions and ensure water security is preserved for future generations.”

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin)

Orbia’s Building and Infrastructure business Wavin is an innovative solutions provider for the global building and infrastructure industry. Backed by more than 60 years of product development experience, Orbia B&I is advancing life around the world by building healthy, sustainable environments for global citizens. Whether it’s to optimize water supply, improve water sanitation and hygiene, to create climate resilient cities or to reduce energy use in buildings, Orbia B&I collaborates with municipal leaders, engineers, contractors and installers to help future-proof communities, buildings and homes. Orbia B&I has over 11,000 employees across approximately 50 production sites worldwide, serving over 90 countries through a global sales and distribution network. To learn more, visit: wavin.com