Evotec and X-Chem Collaborate to Accelerate Early-Stage Drug Discovery

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) and X-Chem, leader in DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, today announced a collaboration agreement focused on accelerating early-stage drug discovery.

X-Chem’s DEL technology streamlines hit finding by simultaneously screening up to billions of DNA-tagged compounds, identifying potential start points with high efficiency and precision.

In partnership with Evotec’s screening platforms and capabilities, X-Chem is providing access to its DEL technology, including DELflex, a traditional experimental DEL solution, and HITMiner, a machine learning solution, leveraging high quality experimental DEL data to deliver optimal drug intervention starting points for innovative biological targets.

“Partnerships to access best-in-class platforms are the way forward to address the complexity in drug discovery,” said Karen Lackey, CEO of X-Chem. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to partner with leading research organizations, like Evotec, to make DEL screening services more accessible.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with X-Chem and to leverage their leading DEL platform and capabilities,” said Craig Johnstone, chief operating officer of Evotec. “X-Chem’s expertise in DEL, combined with their advanced data-mining solutions, provides us with access to an additional tool to tackle innovative and difficult biological targets.”

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is a leader in small molecule discovery science, providing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to rapidly screen billions of diverse drug-like molecules to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. In house hit-to-lead and lead optimization services driven by AI and physics-based modeling enable clients to progress their compounds directly in-house from hit all the way through to candidate nomination. Our well-proven expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry enables us to support all aspects of drug discovery in a deeply integrated technology-driven platform.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.