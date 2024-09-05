Intention.ly Earns Exclusive Spot on HubSpot Partner Advisory Council

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intention.ly, the growth engine design consultancy transforming the way finserv and fintech companies go-to-market, has been chosen from the financial services industry to join the exclusive 2024 cohort of the HubSpot Partner Advisory Council (PAC), a global forum of HubSpot Partners directly influencing the program’s direction.

For growing businesses, managing the entire go-to-market strategy across marketing, sales, and customer service can be complex. HubSpot simplifies this process for over 200,000 customers globally, with a strong solutions partner network playing a big role in their success.

“Being one of the key financial services marketing agencies on the PAC is a tremendous honor,” said Kelly Waltrich, Co-founder & CEO, Intention.ly. “This distinction reflects our deep understanding of the landscape and our ability to translate that knowledge into effective HubSpot implementations for our clients. Ultimately, we’ll have a hand in shaping the future of inbound marketing by elevating the needs of the industry directly to HubSpot’s leadership.”

Intention.ly’s inclusion in the PAC signifies their proven expertise within the HubSpot ecosystem, as well as their success delivering results for their clients. Offering everything from HubSpot expertise to brand and website development to digital and content marketing, Intention.ly caters to a broad spectrum of fintech and finserv companies, including growth-stage startups and established firms. Their clients value innovative thinking and a collaborative partnership to help them achieve ambitious growth goals.

“Not only has Intention.ly showcased the HubSpot expertise required to successfully serve our joint clients by tiering to Platinum, but they have also emerged as leaders by being selected to join the 2024 Partner Advisory Council - a group made up of ‘expert solutions partners [tasked to help] shape the solutions partner program,” said Angela O’Dowd, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot.

