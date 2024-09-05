Kincell Bio Expands Production With New Development and Manufacturing Partnership

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kincell Bio, a technology-forward cell therapy cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has welcomed a new partner for the production of early-phase clinical material of an allogeneic cell therapy product. This contract follows the acquisition of the GMP-ready facility in April 2024 and augments the manufacturing activities already occurring at the site. The agreement represents a multi-year relationship and strongly validates the team’s competency in allogeneic cell therapy production and release.

The partner is a leading biotechnology company known for pioneering advancements in novel biologic medicines. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge therapies aimed at addressing unmet medical needs.

“Kincell Bio continues to build meaningful partnerships with our customers, providing critical CMC development and manufacturing expertise to support their clinical trials,” said Bruce Thompson, PhD., CEO of Kincell Bio. “Our entire team is energized to support innovative approaches that help bring new cellular therapies to market and help patients.”

This new contract exemplifies Kincell Bio's ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio of partnerships and enhance its manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing its position as a strong partner in the cell therapy CDMO space.

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. With manufacturing facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Gainesville, FL, Kincell is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) situated in the Southeastern United States. Kincell Bio’s mission is to streamline CMC development, with expertise in analytical and process development and GMP manufacturing, testing and release. Kincell Bio is focused on supporting innovative companies developing immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK and CAR-M programs. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com.