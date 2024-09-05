Xerox and Taktiful Software Solutions Announce Intent to Form New Strategic Partnership

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) and Taktiful Software Solutions today announced the intent to form a new strategic partnership to extend their presence in the digital embellishment market. This new alliance will build upon a foundation of successful collaboration, leveraging Xerox industry-leading digital printing technology and expansive market reach alongside Taktiful’s AI-powered digital embellishment solutions and focus on client-specific empowerment. It will mark a significant step forward in delivering extraordinary production print enhancement capabilities and maximizing business development opportunities for clients around the globe. Digital print enhancements such as white, clear, mixed metallics, fluorescents and extended gamut increase profitability, delivering higher margins and enable clients and print service providers to expand into new areas.

“We are excited to join forces with Taktiful to push the boundaries of what is possible in developing new digital embellishment technology solutions,” said Terry Antinora, senior vice president, head of product and engineering at Xerox. “Bringing together our respective resources and integrating our advanced AI-enabled technology workstreams supercharge our ability to deliver game-changing, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Xerox, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the digital embellishment space,” said Kevin Abergel, founder and president of Taktiful Software Solutions. “By combining our strengths, we can drive the future of print enhancement, providing our clients with unparalleled tools to elevate their brand presence and operational efficiency. This collaboration goes beyond technology; it's making digital print embellishments more accessible and bringing them to a wider audience.”

In addition to technological capabilities, the partnership will combine complementary development and business resources to create innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing print hardware, software and workflow infrastructures. Through AI-enabled software that lowers cost and drives efficiency, digital embellishments will become more widely accessible, enabling businesses to become more profitable in designing, operating, selling and marketing embellished print.

To learn more, visit Xerox at the PRINTING United Expo 2024 booth #C2614 from September 10-12 in Las Vegas.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

About Taktiful Software Solutions

Taktiful Software Solutions is a leading provider of AI-driven software and training programs for the digital print embellishment industry. Founded by print industry veterans, the company aims to simplify and streamline digital print embellishments, making them more accessible to a wider range of businesses and individuals. With a focus on simplicity, innovation, quality, and customer success, Taktiful is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower clients to achieve their creative and business goals. Learn more at www.taktiful.ai.

