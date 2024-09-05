KEEL Announces Commencement of Fabrication for NOAA’s Pier Romeo Project

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEEL Holdings, LLC ("KEEL"), a leader in defense/advanced manufacturing, announced today that fabrication has begun on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Pier Romeo Design-Build Recapitalization project in North Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2023, NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO) awarded a contract for the entire Pier Romeo project, valued at approximately $60M, to Seattle-based Manson Construction Co., known for its high-profile infrastructure and energy projects. Pier Romeo will replace existing dilapidated structures, provide a homeport for two NOAA ships and boost local climate research.

The steel fabricated structures KEEL is building for Manson include a 360-foot floating pier, a 160-foot gangway, an 80-foot trestle and a buoyancy box, which will be fabricated at KEEL's Southeast Division facilities in Yonges Island, South Carolina and Ladson, South Carolina. COWI (North America) and South Carolina-based Weldment Design, LLC are serving as the Designer of Record and Engineer of Record, respectively. The total contract is valued at approximately $16.4M.

Matt LaRue, Manson's Project Manager overseeing the project, said, "The Pier Romeo Replacement Project is off to a great start, which is a direct result of the collaboration and teamwork of the entire Design-Build Team. Metal Trades' performance from day one has played a huge role in the overall success of this project. Metal Trades' work quality and commitment to meeting schedule milestones have allowed fabrication to commence on time and within budget. I look forward to seeing continued success as we transition from the design phase and continue fabrication at Metal Trades' and Pegasus Steel's world-class fabrication facilities."

Brian Carter, KEEL's Chief Executive Officer, said, "In addition to our best-in-class, large-scale capabilities that enable us to support the U.S. Nuclear Navy's supply base and the broader defense ecosystem, our barge-accessible waterfront facility with access to intercoastal waterways affords us a unique competitive advantage for building large steel modules and structures. We're proud to collaborate with Manson to successfully deliver this vital project to NOAA in our home waters of Charleston, SC."

KEEL plans to deliver the final assemblies to Manson by October 2025, with Manson completing the Pier Romeo project in Q2 of 2026. Please visit the following links for details regarding NOAA's Pier Romeo project: contract award and pier groundbreaking.

About KEEL

Built for precision with an eye for innovation, KEEL was formed through the merger of Pegasus Steel, Merrill Technologies Group and Metal Trades. We are a purpose-built tier-1 supplier focused on delivering unmatched quality in fabrication, machining and integration to the U.S. Navy, the broader Defense Industrial Base supply chain, and our industrial customers. For more information, visit keelusa.com.