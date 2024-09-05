Collinson and NAB Partner to Boost Offering to Credit Card Users Across Australia

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collinson, a global leader in customer benefits and loyalty, has announced a strategic partnership with National Australia Bank (NAB), one of Australia’s largest banks, to offer global airport lounge access in the event of a flight delay to NAB’s Rewards Signature credit card customers across Australia.

The partnership will focus on boosting credit card consideration and driving loyalty to new and existing NAB customers by offering complimentary airport lounge access in the event of a flight delay. NAB will utilise Collinson’s innovative parametric service SmartDelay™, providing customers and up to 4 travelling companions real time access to airport lounges in the event of a 60-minute flight delay.

Alex Lawrence, Global Head of SmartDelay, Collinson said: “NAB supports 10 million customers and it’s an opportunity to be partnering with them to bring SmartDelay to their exclusive credit card customers. At a time when customers are asking more from their banks, and banks are looking for relevant products that customers truly value, NAB has been forward-thinking and proactive in its approach to boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty. We are excited to be partners in driving our strategic growth ambitions.”

With the latest flight delay statistics indicating that almost one in four flights globally are delayed by at least 15 minutes and with 133 million travellers across the globe impacted by flight delays of over one hour, there is an increasing need to address airline travellers’ growing stress and anxiety when they embark on their journeys. SmartDelay provides access to over 1500 airport lounges or alternative benefits such as spa, sleep pods and restaurant vouchers for travellers experiencing flight delays.

Tim Peters, Executive Personal Lending Experience, NAB said: “The NAB Rewards Signature card is now the perfect partner for a customer’s next overseas trip or holiday at home and comes with exciting and enhanced holiday rewards. These changes are all about giving our customers more travel rewards and peace of mind in the event of travel delays and disruptions. The introduction of SmartDelay brings a fresh perspective to the customer proposition and, with just a few clicks, customers can wait for their delayed flight in the comfort of a lounge.

