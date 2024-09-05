25 New Produce Companies Join ReposiTrak’s Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 25 new produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the new suppliers are three with particularly rich histories. The first is a leading producer of high-quality dehydrated potato products, known for its efficient and sustainable field-to-shelf processes. The second is one of North America’s largest open-field tomato growers, recognized for their commitment to sustainable farming practices and the freshness of their produce. The third is the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish, with over 90 years of experience, known for their vertically integrated operations that ensure product freshness from farm to table. These companies are now prepared to share traceability data with 3 different retailers and wholesalers for every shipment, every time.

“By joining ReposiTrak’s traceability network, these leading suppliers are reinforcing their dedication to transparency and food safety,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our hardware-free solution empowers them to seamlessly share traceability data with all their customers within the network, in any format. This not only streamlines operations but also greatly enhances the efficiency of supplier onboarding.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

