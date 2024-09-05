GelSight and Flexxbotics Partner for Robot-Enabled Precision Inspection With Autonomous Process Control

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology, today announced a new partnership with Flexxbotics, a company delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, to provide a joint solution for robot-enabled nondestructive testing (NDT) with autonomous process control. The joint solution incorporates GelSight’s tactile sensing technology into Flexxbotics for advanced robotic machine tending with highly precise quality inspection and digital thread traceability that reduces time-to-inspect by 40% or more.

Next generation smart factories - in aerospace, defense, medical devices, automotive, and other industries where measurement accuracy is critical in tight tolerance processing - can now utilize industrial robots and collaborative robots to dramatically speed up inspection processes, increase throughput, and improve margins. GelSight’s unique technology uses 3D imaging to map surface finish and defects on any material, anywhere at the micron level. By robot-enabling GelSight’s tactile sensing devices with Flexxbotics, companies can rapidly perform hundreds of precision measurements during processing on the production line, as opposed to transporting parts to utilize specialized lab equipment or relying on outside laboratory services.

Flexxbotics provides interoperable communication between the robots and GelSight devices to coordinate the entire process and connect directly with existing business systems in the plant including the CAD/PLM, QMS, IIoT and others for closed-loop quality compliance. Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) for each part is automatically fed by Flexxbotics directly into the robot and GelSight programs assuring critical characteristic measurement integrity with inspection results collected for nonconformance tracking and analysis. Optionally, data can transfer to quality repositories and MES systems of record. Flexxbotics also sends defect alerts via text and email with prior operations receiving escalations for root cause identification and processing corrections based on autonomous process control instructions from Flexxbotics.

“Together GelSight and Flexxbotics provide a new level of inspection productivity, scrap reduction, and cost savings powered by tactile sensing and production robotics,” said GelSight CEO Youssef Benmokhtar. “Now, even the most challenging aspects to dimensionally measure accurately can be consistently inspected in a fraction of the time using robotics.”

“We believe robot-driven manufacturing is the future, and our partnership with GelSight combines some of the most advanced automated inspection capabilities on the planet with Flexxbotics production robotic orchestration for next level factory autonomy,” explained Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “Using GelSight tactile sensing to inspect during production enables robots to achieve micron-scale measurement accuracy, bringing autonomous process control with Flexxbotics to the most complex geometry parts.”

To learn more, visit the GelSight booth at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS 2024) from September 9-14, 2024 in Chicago IL, USA: McCormick Place, East Building, Level 3 — 134260 — Quality Assurance

Additional information on GelSight’s suite of tactile intelligence solutions is available online at https://gelsight.com/products/. For more information on Flexxbotics solutions for robot-driven manufacturing, visit https://flexxbotics.com/solutions/.

About GelSight

GelSight is a pioneer in digital, imaging-based tactile intelligence. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface characterization, enabling several surface measurement applications and robotic sensing capabilities. Its elastomeric 3D imaging systems are currently in use in aerospace, automotive, forensics and in many robotic research labs throughout the world. GelSight is Digital Touch and Feel. For more information, please visit https://gelsight.com/.

About Flexxbotics

Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.