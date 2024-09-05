Redwire Joins the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council to Support Greater Bilateral Collaboration in Space

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has joined the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, signaling the importance that Redwire is placing on developing opportunities with the burgeoning Emirati space sector.

Redwire has already benefited from the U.A.E.’s growing space prowess. During his historic spacewalk in April 2023, Emirati astronaut H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi supported preparations for the deployment of the sixth Redwire-built Roll-Out Solar Array on the International Space Station. He also assisted in the successful bioprinting of the first human knee meniscus in space using Redwire’s BioFabrication Facility—a significant milestone for human health research.

“No country has done more in a shorter amount of time in space than the U.A.E. Their progress and accomplishments have been unparalleled. Not only has the U.A.E. excelled with the aptly named Hope mission to Mars and trailblazing astronautics, but the Emirates has also been a vital leader in space policy. As a founding signatory to the Artemis Accords, the U.A.E. ensured that while humanity’s journey is to the Moon and Mars, our destination will be peace and prosperity. As a member of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, we are excited to further develop the relationship between the Emirates and America in space, taking our long-standing friendship on Earth and extending it to the final frontier,” said Mike Gold, Chief Growth Officer at Redwire.

“The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council is pleased to welcome Redwire Space as a valued member of our organization. Redwire’s pioneering advancements in space infrastructure showcase the very best of American innovation and ingenuity. We look forward to working closely with the Redwire Space team to expand their presence in the Middle East and enhance collaboration between the United States and U.A.E. in the dynamic and rapidly growing space sector,” said Danny Sebright, President of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council.

As a member of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, Redwire joins an elite list of member companies at the forefront of almost every major industry. The Council works to ensure that the U.S. and U.A.E. remain attractive destinations for foreign direct investment by conducting effective policy advocacy, undertaking various trade promotion initiatives, providing ongoing updates on the business climate in both countries, and helping develop strategic relationships between U.S. and U.A.E. business and government officials.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.