Leap Grows Energy Storage Vertical with New and Expanded Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leap, the leading virtual power plant (VPP) platform, today announced significant growth in its energy storage vertical through new partnerships with Channing St. Copper, Elexity and FranklinWH, alongside expanded partnerships with sonnen and Energy Toolbase. Leap unlocks new grid program revenue streams for energy storage technology, system and service providers by aggregating and deploying their customers' residential and commercial storage assets to support the grid as VPPs.

Battery storage is a critical technology for VPPs, offering high dispatchability, precise control and flexibility that makes it well-suited for a range of grid services applications. Through Leap’s platform, battery technology providers can stack new grid program revenue with other storage value streams, driving greater bill savings for their customers without compromising core backup power functionality.

New partners launching with the Leap platform include:

Channing St. Copper: Manufacturer of the world's first energy storage-equipped induction electric range, pioneering a new use case for residential distributed storage in VPPs.

Elexity: Innovative new Building Energy Management System (BEMS) that includes predictive optimization of HVAC, battery, EVs and solar assets to minimize energy costs and maximize revenue from VPP participation.

FranklinWH: Leading provider of whole-home energy management systems integrating solar, battery, grid and generator power sources.

Leap is also building on success with existing strategic partners to expand their Leap-powered VPP programming:

sonnen: Global leader in intelligent battery solutions and proven virtual power plant technology, continues to expand its sonnenConnect program in California and new markets with the Leap platform.

Energy Toolbase: Leading energy storage modeling and energy management software platform, has introduced a feature that embeds Leap’s grid services value into its value modeling platform in multiple markets.

“There’s an increasingly diverse ecosystem of technology companies orchestrating different parts of the battery storage system value chain,” said Jason Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer. “Through Leap’s partner-centric model, we’ve been able to tap into that diverse ecosystem to integrate new VPP revenue into the value chain for both residential and commercial battery companies.”

Maximizing the value of battery storage systems is becoming increasingly important in markets like California due to changes in the value of solar credits. Leap-powered VPP revenue streams can help technology providers enhance the value proposition of their solar+storage offerings.

“The partnership with Leap marks a pivotal step toward a more resilient and independent energy future for California homeowners,” said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Customer Officer at FranklinWH. “By participating in VPPs, homeowners can boost their energy independence, lower their energy costs and actively contribute to the transition to clean energy. This creates a win-win scenario for both individual households and the broader community.”

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for generating new value from distributed energy resources (DERs) through integration with energy markets. Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to high-value grid services revenue streams for the providers of batteries, electric vehicle charging, smart thermostats, HVAC systems and other flexible assets. By aggregating the DERs enrolled on its platform, Leap supplies virtual power plants (VPPs) to balance the grid. Leap enables its partners and their customers to unlock new value streams and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources.