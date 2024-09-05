ASA and Sharetec Partner to Transform Credit Union, Fintech Collaboration

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASA, an embedded App Store as a Service provider, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Sharetec, a web-based core processing platform for credit unions. Sharetec will be the first to integrate ASA’s embedded app store, ASA Vault, into its digital banking platform, allowing Sharetec’s nearly 300 credit union customers to boost deposits, interchange, member engagement, and growth.

Through the partnership, Sharetec credit unions will be able to offer an app store of valuable fintech tools directly within their digital banking platforms while minimizing fraud exposure and giving users complete control over the sharing of their financial data. Using their current accounts, members can seamlessly activate the newest financial apps all from the privacy and security of their trusted credit union digital experience, avoiding the time-consuming registration and data connecting procedures common in conventional fintech solutions. This will allow Sharetec’s credit unions to enable members to explore and try the latest technology, while avoiding security and compliance risks.

“Sharetec is proud to be the first to ever launch this type of innovative app store from within our digital banking ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities and growth for our credit union partners,” stated Joe Viater, President of Sharetec. “With ASA, our credit unions can more effectively meet unique member needs at scale and offer flexibility, value, and support in a secure environment. This is one of the deepest integrations we’ve ever completed, and we are confident that ASA’s embedded app store will serve as a strong competitive differentiator for our credit unions now and in the years to come.”

The ASA Vault operates within a cooperative model, allowing credit unions to share technology and select the most beneficial apps for their members, with new apps added at no additional cost.

“We are paving the future of fintech integration that enables credit unions to power fintech for members while solving the risks and roadblocks associated with the Banking as a Service (BaaS) model,” said Landon Glenn, CEO and Founder of ASA. “We’re excited to partner with Sharetec and take a significant leap forward in innovation. Together, we’re setting new standards for digital trust and commerce, while allowing credit unions to remain central to their members’ financial and fintech experiences.”

About ASA

Provo, Utah-based ASA is an embedded fintech platform that connects financial institutions with customer-facing fintechs in a secure, compliant and easy to implement marketplace. With ASA, banks and credit unions are innovating more quickly, fintechs are scaling more easily and end users are empowered to take control of their data and finances. Learn more at asa.financial.

About Sharetec

Sharetec is a leading provider of agile, bold credit union software that helps improve credit union operations and members’ financial lives. Since its inception in 1993, Sharetec has grown steadily, currently supporting nearly 300 credit unions. With five offices nationwide and additional development overseas, Sharetec continues to propel the success of credit unions across the United States, U.S. territories, and the Caribbean.