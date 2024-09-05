Construction Survey Technologies, Inc (CSTi) Joins SAM

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAM, the leading provider of spatial data collection for decision support, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients, today announced its acquisition of Construction Survey Technologies, Inc (CSTi), a Geospatial services and Facilities/Asset Management company based in Las Cruces, New Mexico. This acquisition strengthens SAM as a leader in Managed Geospatial Services™ and infrastructure mapping in the Southwest.

For over twenty years, CSTi has offered a wide range of services utilizing cutting-edge technology and efficient workflows to help clients minimize risk and maximize their return on investment while achieving the safest, most successful outcome.

“As SAM broadens its presence and deepens its expertise in geomatics, data visualization, and subsurface mapping services, integrating CSTi’s experience will strengthen SAM's credibility as a trusted partner for clients seeking comprehensive Managed Geospatial Services™. We are thrilled to expand our SAM family,” said Sam Shakir, CEO of SAM.

"CSTi has positioned itself as the premier Geospatial and Asset Management Company in the Southwest, known for its innovative approach. By joining SAM, we are enhancing cutting-edge technology platforms and expanding our resources. This partnership will greatly enhance our operational capabilities, allowing us to better serve both current and new clients with advanced solutions while strategically mitigating risks and improving client relations and customer support," said John Gallegos, CEO of CSTi.

Upon acquiring CSTi, SAM reaffirms its dedication to strategic growth to enhance its reputation of creating a holistic Managed Geospatial Service™ for the complete life cycle of utilities and transportation infrastructure. Entrepreneurs interested in exploring SAM's M&A strategy are encouraged to explore our website's "Mergers & Acquisitions" section for further details.

About SAM

SAM is a leading provider of geospatial data for decision support, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. As the most technically advanced professional Managed Geospatial Service™ firm in North America, SAM uses advanced technology to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing its partners with business insights that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. SAM was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.