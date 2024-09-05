IP Infusion and Smartoptics Empower ASOM-Net to Achieve 400G Network Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in innovative open networking software solutions, today announced that ASOM-Net, a leading Danish non-profit ISP, has successfully deployed a high-performance 400G IPoDWDM network infrastructure. This transformative network evolution was made possible through the seamless integration of IP Infusion’s OcNOS 400G ZR+ enabled switches, Smartoptics’ cutting-edge optical solution, and distribution support from STORDIS GmbH, a key partner in delivering advanced open networking technologies to the European market.

ASOM-Net is a non-profit managed services organization and ISP with 75,000 subscribers in Denmark. Television, internet, and phone services are provided to the ISP’s associated members. By combining IP Infusion’s flexible and scalable OcNOS on Edgecore white box switches with Smartoptics’ compact and efficient optical network elements, ASOM-Net has achieved a network architecture that not only delivers exceptional performance but also significantly reduces operational costs. The deployment of OcNOS-powered white box switches, in conjunction with Smartoptics’ DCP-F modular amplifiers, has enabled ASOM-Net to embed 400G ZR+ directly into the switches, optimizing network efficiency and reach.

“The disaggregated networking solution allows us to break free from the locked-in approach of traditional network systems,” said Kristian Pedersen, System Architect, ASOM-Net. “Now we have the flexibility to pick and choose best-of-breed network elements for every layer of the network. This is crucial for us to deliver the best value at a low cost to our members, as we are a not-for-profit business. We also greatly appreciate the innovative approach of IP Infusion and how it complements Smartoptics, improving cost efficiency with a compact form factor and highly efficient 400G ZR+ pluggable technology.”

IP Infusion’s OcNOS open and disaggregated architecture empowered ASOM-Net to build a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective network. OcNOS's ability to seamlessly integrate with diverse hardware platforms accelerated deployment and optimized network performance, enabling ASOM-Net to deliver superior services to its subscribers.

“ASOM-Net’s successful 400G network upgrade is a testament to the power of open networking and the value of strategic partnerships,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our collaboration with Smartoptics has resulted in a compelling solution that empowers service providers like ASOM-Net to achieve their business objectives while accelerating digital transformation.”

Smartoptics’ DCP-F modular amplifiers are used when distances require amplification to help drive the embedded 400G ZR+ throughout ASOM’s network. The DCP-Fs are only used when necessary and take up just 1RU of rack space. This helps keep ASOM-Net's equipment footprint down, reducing the total cost of ownership.

“ASOM-Net is a great example of a true disaggregated network taking advantage of the latest in pluggable technology to showcase why IP over DWDM is quickly becoming such a hot topic within the industry,” said Max Naylor, Sales Director UK Ireland & MEA, Smartoptics. “By utilizing this modern network architecture, they have not only simplified their network design but drastically reduced their overall expenditure with less equipment, power, and space needed. This synergy between Smartoptics, IP Infusion, and Edgecore has enabled an extremely efficient and flexible network with each solution specializing in their own section of ASOM’s network, complementing each other extremely well.”

"We are thrilled to have played a crucial role in ASOM-Net's deployment of a truly disaggregated network that embodies the future of open networking," said Łukasz Łukowski, Chief Commerce and Communication Officer (CSMO) at STORDIS GmbH. "At STORDIS, we believe in empowering service providers like ASOM-Net to take control of their networks by choosing best-of-breed solutions tailored to their unique needs. This project showcases the immense benefits of open networking, delivering enhanced performance, flexibility, and cost efficiency while breaking free from the constraints of proprietary systems. We are honored to have contributed to this collaborative success and to support ASOM-Net in achieving their vision of a high-performance, cost-effective network infrastructure."

About ASOM-Net

ASOM-Net is a non-profit internet service provider backed by numerous antenna associations. We are dedicated to delivering top-notch internet services to our community. We provide support to our partner associations in customer support, billing, accounting, and system hosting. High-speed connectivity is ensured by utilizing cutting-edge DOCSIS and PON networks through remote PHY units, all powered by the advanced Harmonic CableOS platform, thanks to our collaboration with Edgecore, IP Infusion, and Smartoptics. Seamless TV service is provided on our own backbone network via the multicast protocol. Reliable SIP telephone solutions are offered with COS/DSCP trust within our network.

About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible, and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco, and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/

About STORDIS

STORDIS is a European-based team of Open Networking Experts specializing in cutting-edge network technologies. We act as a trusted partner from the consultation and design phase through to integration, maintenance, and support, delivering Open Network Hardware and Software solutions—whether for simple setups or complex network infrastructures.

With a strong presence in Germany, Poland, and the UK, we support cloud data center operators, telecoms, service providers, and large enterprise customer environments across Europe with tailored network solutions and services. As active members of the open-source community, we contribute tools like the ORCA Network Orchestrator and MONSOON Monitoring to promote the extendibility and advantages of disaggregated network solutions.

Our dedicated International Technical Assistance Centre (iTAC) offers 24/7 support, ensuring expert assistance is always available. We also power the "route2open Academy," a platform dedicated to knowledge sharing through certified courses on setting up, running, and maintaining Open Disaggregated Networks. As Open Networking Experts, STORDIS is committed to delivering innovative, effective solutions that provide real value to your business.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform, OcNOS®, allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs can also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at https://www.ipinfusion.com/.