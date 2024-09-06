Onelife to Manage Oakdale’s Belmare Senior Living Starting August 2024

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onelife Senior Living, a family-owned developer and operator of senior housing, has taken over management of Belmare Senior Living, located in Oakdale, California, as of August 1, 2024. This is the 15th property for the growing, Denver-based, Onelife, which merged with Ally Senior Living earlier this year and now more than doubled its properties under management over the past six months.

“Belmare Senior Living will be our fourth senior care community in California,” said Dan Williams, CEO of Onelife Senior Living. “We are invested in expanding our California portfolio, because nearly 13 million residents there are over the age of 50. With such a large senior population, California has a constant and growing need for senior living options, and Onelife has made it a goal to meet that demand.”

Belmare Senior Living is located in the heart of downtown Oakdale, close to Woodward Reservoir Park and just a block away from Oak Valley Hospital, giving residents easy access to local activities, businesses and medical facilities.

Living Options and Care at Belmare

Belmare Senior Living offers assisted living, memory care, respite care and independent living options. Assisted living and memory care residents can choose from 538-square-foot one bedroom apartments or 438-square-foot studios, while independent living residents can opt for 823-square-foot one bedroom or 1,080-square-foot two bedroom apartments. All rooms have paid utilities, cable tv, wireless internet and maintenance services. There are several rooms set aside for respite care residents when needed.

Residents in assisted living will be met with personalized, comprehensive care plans based on their individual needs. Individualized care will include incontinence assistance, medication management, shower assistance and more. Apartments are equipped with kitchenettes, spacious closets and large, wheelchair-accessible bathrooms with ADA walk-in showers and grab bars.

The memory care community offers residents experiencing different forms of dementia the same benefits and level of care, along with daily, stimulating memory care-specific activities and programs. Onelife is specialized in Alzheimer’s and dementia across the company in some of its other locations.

Resident Safety and Staff

Among Belmare Senior Living’s dozen staff members are caregivers available around the clock so residents can enjoy the highest level of independence with a sense of security. Additionally, a licensed nurse oversees the community daily, and residents have wearable and in-room call systems in case of emergencies. Staff facilitate weekly housekeeping and personal laundry services.

Activities and Amenities

Belmare Senior Living provides full-service dining in a social setting, with balanced meals prepared by its on-site chef. Community members can participate in a full calendar of planned events and activities, with an accessible van for excursions, and transportation to and from doctors appointments. Community amenities include a movie theater, game room, gym with group class offerings, full-service salon, library, an arts and crafts room and a pool. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the spacious walking paths, courtyards and community garden.

To contact Onelife or schedule a tour at Belmare Senior Living, visit www.belmareliving.com.

About ONELIFE

Founded in 2009, Denver-based Onelife Senior Living is a family-owned developer and operator of a growing collection of independent assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives.