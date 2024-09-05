Insurity Partners with Gain Life to Become the First Major Claims System to Offer a Fully Integrated Claims Communication Platform

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced it has partnered with Gain Life, a company specializing in improving the claims process through the integration of behavioral economics and AI. The partnership with Gain Life and use of its innovative claims communication platform will enable Insurity to offer automated 24/7 guidance and support to claimants and policyholders, making it the first major claims system to provide such a comprehensive solution.

This partnership will address the critical challenges faced by insurers, including the high administrative burden of claims processing and limited time of claims professionals to support clients.

This partnership empowers insurance companies to manage claims more effectively by providing claims professionals with the necessary documents and insights faster, reducing the administrative burden, and allowing them to focus more on client support. Insurers will also benefit from increased customer satisfaction, with Gain Life’s platform boasting an average cost savings of 25% on medical-only claims and over $18,000 per complex lost time claim, as well as saving more than 4 hours per claims professional per week.

Insurance stakeholders can anticipate a more streamlined and efficient claims process, reduced administrative costs, and improved customer experiences. Gain Life's claims communication platform has already demonstrated its efficacy with an 8 out of 10 satisfaction rating from claimants and policyholders, engagement rates ten times higher than traditional portals, and ease of implementation, typically within four weeks from customer kickoff to go-live.

" We are thrilled to partner with Insurity and join their partner marketplace," said Sean Eldridge, Co-founder and CEO of Gain Life. " This partnership will make it easier for Insurity’s existing and future customers to take advantage of Gain Life’s claims communication platform, leveraging behavioral economics and AI to proactively guide individuals through the claim process, identify potential delays, and suggest interventions for a more efficient process."

" Partnering with Gain Life allows Insurity to provide an unparalleled claims experience by leveraging advanced AI and behavioral economics into our system," said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. " This partnership not only helps us better serve our existing customers but also sets us apart in the market."

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Gain Life, please reach out to Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Gain Life

Gain Life helps individuals and organizations return to health, work, productivity, and financial wellbeing by combining behavioral economics with AI to proactively guide individuals through the claim process, identify potential delays, and suggest interventions for a more efficient process. The company was born out of Harvard University's Innovation Lab, and is backed by MassMutual, General Catalyst, and Unusual Ventures. Learn more at www.gainlife.com.