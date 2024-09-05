Beacon Joins Forces With U.S. Army to Create Career Opportunities for Veterans

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BECN) the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing in roofing, waterproofing and exterior products, announced today a partnership with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program to provide military service members with career pathways in the roofing industry following their military service. This alliance underscores Beacon's commitment to supporting Veterans and providing career opportunities to those who have served our nation. As a PaYS Partner, Beacon will actively recruit Veterans for roles across the company, offering them the chance to build rewarding careers throughout the Company’s nationwide footprint.

“We are honored to join forces with the U.S. Army PaYS Program to support the Veteran community and the men and women who have served our country by providing career opportunities that leverage their skills, discipline and leadership,” said Sean McDevitt, Beacon’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our commitment to Veterans also extends into our communities through our Beacon of Hope program that awards Veterans free roofs and our sponsorship of K9s for Warriors.”

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies. The Program provides America’s Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. PaYS Partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique Program is part of the Army’s effort to partner with America’s business community and reconnect America with its Army.

“PaYS is designed to set soldiers up for success beyond their military careers," said Brigade Commander, Col. Julian Perez, U.S. Army. "Beacon’s participation in this Program is a testament to their dedication to Veterans. Their partnership will ensure a seamless transition for soldiers into civilian roles within Beacon and the roofing industry."

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly-traded specialty distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 570 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.