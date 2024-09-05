MI Windows and Doors named official window of Penn State Athletics and Penn State Football

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MI® Windows and Doors, one of America’s largest manufacturers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and patio doors and part of the MITER Brands™ portfolio, was recently named the official window of Penn State® Athletics through a partnership facilitated by Playfly Sports.

During the 2024-25 athletic season, MI Windows and Doors will be recognized at various athletic events and offer fans unique experiences on game days. MI Windows and Doors will use in-game promotional spotlights as donation multipliers for donations to Four Diamonds, a nonprofit organization with a mission to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. From every point the Nittany Lions football team scores on the field during home games to fans dueling for the winning number of pushups on the wrestling mat, Four Diamonds stands to win, too.

As part of the partnership, MI Windows and Doors will be the title sponsor of the “Kick-Off Kid” promotion at each Penn State home football game. Throughout the season, seven Four Diamonds children will have the opportunity to run onto the field to grab the tee after the opening kick-off. Each Four Diamonds child will also receive four football game tickets, pre-game hospitality passes, and an opportunity to meet radio announcers prior to the game.

MI is also committed to recognizing the Penn State community. This year’s student-athlete of the week will once again be presented by MI Windows and Doors, an honor that highlights performance and achievements both on and off the field. Additionally, MI will present the Nittany Lions’ Hockey Star of the Game for the 2024-25 season.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Penn State Athletics,” said Brock Snyder, Chief Commercial Officer for MITER Brands. “This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to teamwork, excellence, and community engagement. We are proud to support Nittany Lions student-athletes and look forward to contributing to the vibrant spirit of collegiate sports.”

“We are thrilled to have MI Windows and Doors extend their relationship with Penn State Athletics and Playfly. Companies like MI Windows and Doors define what a partnership is all about and we are lucky to have them in our family,” said Daniel Solomon, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Penn State Athletics.

About MI Windows and Doors

MI Windows and Doors is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With four manufacturing plants located in the Central and Eastern United States, MI offers stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand and network. Believing in ‘Fandom as a Service’ and focusing on a consultative, data-driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company’s partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners and over 100 sports properties and entities to approximately 85% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform, the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.