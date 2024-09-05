Five Star Electric Awarded Lighting Subcontract for JFK International Airport Terminal 6

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Five Star Electric, has been awarded a subcontract by AECOM-Hunt for a two-phased undertaking to provide lighting, lighting controls and associated electrical branch wiring for the new JFK Terminal 6 (T6) currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport and set to open in 2026. Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2026 for the first phase and the first quarter of 2028 for the second phase. AECOM-Hunt is the design-build partner of JFK Millennium Partners, the company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate the new world-class, $4.2 billion T6.

The undisclosed contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

