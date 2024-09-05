The TCS Sydney Marathon Presented by ASICS and iFIT Announce New Partnership

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT, the global leader in connected fitness, is joining the TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS as its Fitness Training Partner in a multi-year partnership. iFIT is committed to serving athletes by producing state-of-the art connected fitness equipment built upon its deep expertise in fitness training and library of over 10,000 health and wellness classes and series. “ We are excited to have iFIT, a partner committed to elevating all athletes regardless of where they are at in their fitness journey,” states TCS Sydney Marathon Race Director Wayne Larden. “ The TCS Sydney Marathon is a testament to the power of hard work, commitment and community, all of which iFIT has shown to us and its many thousands of global members.”

Aside from the TCS Sydney Marathon, iFIT is also a proud sponsor of the Boston Marathon and TCS London Marathon, both of which are part of the Abbott Marathon Major series. Through its sponsorship of both races, iFIT has a long history of encouraging people globally to embrace running as a form of physical exercise and mental health. “ Running a marathon is a milestone in every runner’s life, but beyond that incredible achievement, the regular training it requires brings so many other mental and physical benefits,” says iFIT’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Phillips. “ We are excited to continue our mission of improving people’s health and fitness, and sponsoring the TCS Sydney Marathon is a great opportunity to continue to positively impact people’s lives.”

As the official Fitness Training Partner of the TCS Sydney Marathon, iFIT understands that attempting any fitness program, especially a marathon, can be a daunting undertaking. That is why iFIT has designed step-by-step programs, ranging from a first 5K attempt to full marathons. iFIT’s expansive workout library helps to meet athletes wherever they are at in their fitness journey, to evaluate their goals and to create a personalized program to push them to the next level.

For more information visit SydneyMarathon.com, and iFIT.com

About The Sydney Marathon

Australia’s largest marathon, the TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS, returns on Sunday, 15 September 2024. Thousands of participants of all fitness levels will take the opportunity to walk, run and wheel across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge traffic-free.

The only mass participation running event in Australia to have a four hour live broadcast each year, the TCS Sydney Marathon boasts three unforgettable races with participation from over 100 countries and has raised over $26.5 million for charitable organisations since its inception.

The TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS is Australia’s largest marathon and is the sole remaining participant legacy of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. The TCS Sydney Marathon and its candidacy for Abbott World Marathon Majors is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The event is owned by Athletics Australia and managed by Pont3.

About iFIT Health & Fitness

iFIT Health & Fitness is a global fitness and connected content company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of millions of engaged members across the globe. iFIT’s industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm® and Freemotion® – are powered by the iFIT intelligent fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company’s proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Utah, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for athletes and amateurs at every fitness level and interest. iFIT.com