Navisun and Ampion Partner to Deliver Community Solar Savings to Customers and Expand to New Markets Across the U.S.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navisun, an independent power producer with operations across the United States, and Ampion, a community solar subscription management company, are pleased to announce a long-term, strategic partnership that will connect commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout the Northeast and Midwest with affordable, reliable solar energy.

Navisun will design, construct, own, and operate more than 21 MWdc of solar assets across four states, with plans to add additional capacity to this partnership in the near future. Ampion will lead the subscriber acquisition, billing, customer care, and the long-term subscription management for these five distributed generation community solar projects. Once completed and subscribed, the projects will serve households and businesses in Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois, including economically disadvantaged customers. The first development, in Maine, is expected to begin operating in November.

In their ongoing collaboration, Ampion and Navisun are committed to addressing the industry’s growing need for high-quality customer relationships that ensure both the long-term viability of renewable energy assets and more affordable energy bills for Americans. By pairing Navisun’s expertise in solar energy generation with Ampion’s sophisticated subscription management services, the two partners aim to expand solar access in markets throughout the country and build lasting relationships with a range of solar energy customers that cement the industry’s long-term success.

“As the renewable energy industry grows, it also needs to deliver clean energy in a long-term, responsible and sustainable manner,” said Jason Spreyer, CEO of Navisun. “By focusing on the long-term viability of our assets, Navisun ensures the projects we build today will continue to provide sustainable energy for decades to come. We’re glad to share that we are partnering with Ampion, whose shared commitment to long-term sustainability benefits not only our projects but the wider solar industry.”

“Ampion is proud to partner with Navisun to extend the cost-saving benefits of community solar to more utility customers, especially to low-to-moderate income customers who gain the most from these savings,” said Nate Owen, CEO & Founder of Ampion. “In collaborating on these initial projects, we are fulfilling our shared belief that ready access to project performance data and close attention to the subscriber experience leads to happier customers and better site economics. Together, we're applying long-term, creative approaches to distributed generation markets, beyond the immediate subscriber acquisition phase. This evolving industry requires more sophisticated strategies to expand, and we're glad we have a partner that shares our commitment to continuing this growth.”

About Navisun

Navisun LLC is a leading solar independent power producer (IPP) headquartered in Massachusetts with 37 operating assets across 6 states generating greater than 106MW and 150GWh annually. With 28MW of projects under construction and a greater than 300MW development pipeline, Navisun is positioned to support the energy transition in the United States. Navisun is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, a global infrastructure investor and the infrastructure investment arm of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, with C$128.6 billion in net assets (as of December 31, 2023). Learn more at navisunllc.com.

About Ampion

Ampion provides turnkey subscription and revenue management solutions for renewable energy developers nationwide, simplifying the complex world of distributed generation. From prospect to payment, we maximize investor returns in a holistic way, optimizing revenue with a customer management platform purpose-built for community distributed generation. We’re industry veterans with the people, platform, and processes required to help developers and asset owners get the most out of their portfolios. Our clients choose us because we make their projects more predictable and more profitable, with better data insights, happier subscribers, and less risk. Learn more at ampion.net.