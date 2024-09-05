Area Nett AS Selects Hansen for Next-Generation Customer Information System

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies Ltd (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that its Customer Information System, Hansen CIS, has been selected by Norwegian distribution service operator (DSO), Area Nett AS.

Area Nett AS is the grid owner in Northern Norway and ensures electricity supply to Gamvik, Lebesby, Karasjok, Måsøy, Nordkapp, Porsanger, and parts of Hammerfest. Hansen’s collaboration with Area Nett AS dates back to 2006. In 2016, however, Area Nett AS became a member of the purchasing collaboration with the Nettalliansen, which resulted in Area Nett AS temporarily switching to another KIS solution at the end of 2022. With this new agreement, Area Nett AS rejoins Hansen’s established customer base in Norway and other markets.

Area Nett AS will have access to the latest cloud-based functionality available, delivered as SaaS, and optimised for more efficient operational operations. The agreement also includes access to the new Hansen CIS user interface and the new self-service platform for end users.

Ingmar Hermansen, Head of Customer, Area Nett AS, commented: “Area Nett AS is pleased to select Hansen as our key technology partner for customer information systems, enabling us to adopt the latest functionalities tailored to DSO requirements.”

Baard Eilertsen, Executive Vice President for Energy & Utilities, EMEA Region at Hansen, commented: “We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Area Nett AS, and this agreement is significant for Hansen as it signals our intent to expand our market share in the electricity distributor domain in Norway. Delivering a host of new, advanced capabilities in an easy-to-implement SaaS model ensures that DSOs and retailers alike can seamlessly capitalise upon a modern approach to customer engagement.”

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Area Nett AS

Area Nett AS is an electricity distributor in northern Norway, providing services to Gamvik, Lebesby, Karasjok, Måsøy, Nordkapp, Porsanger, and parts of Hammerfest. The company is part of the group Infranord SA, a merger of energy companies Luostejok, Nordkyn and Repvåg.

For more information, visit https://area.no/