Inglet Blair Partners with Saaf Finance to Transform Quality Control and Due Diligence with AI.

ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inglet Blair, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QC Ally and the industry’s premier residential mortgage loan due diligence firm, today announced their partnership with Saaf Finance to deliver enhanced data integrity checks and diligence powered by AI to reduce risk and increase efficiency. This collaboration will provide financial institutions with deeper insights, better risk management, and faster due diligence using automated workflows.

The powerful combination of Inglet Blair’s proprietary PLUMS platform and Saaf Finance’s platform, Saaf Mortgage AI, will lead the way in redefining speed and accuracy in loan diligence. “For over 20 years, Inglet Blair has designed solutions that provide high quality risk analysis as well as complete, accurate data collection and validation. Our partnership with Saaf Finance further enhances that commitment by ensuring highly intelligent results every step of the way,” said Craig Inglet, Partner at Inglet Blair.

Benefits of the new partnership include:

Reduced risk thanks to automated underwriting, pre-diligence, and post-close audits

Deeper insights and more efficient due diligence using tech-assisted QC and re-underwriting workflows

Higher quality audits and reviews

“Our Saaf Mortgage AI platform was designed to establish source of truth data and automate processes. Saaf Mortgage AI was trained on millions of data points and hundreds of thousands of real loan packages to fundamentally change how modern mortgage lenders and buyers operate,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Saaf Finance, Ritvik Singh. “By partnering with Inglet Blair, we are excited for mortgage professionals to leverage the most advanced AI platform available on the market today,” he concluded.

“We are dedicated to leading transformative innovation within the quality control and due diligence space,” said Chief Executive Officer at QC Ally, Jeffrey Flory. “The key to deploying cutting edge technology is ensuring that you are solving the right problems within your existing ecosystem. Saaf’s value has immediate applications in our Due Diligence business and some incredible promise in Quality Control. We’re excited about what the partnership means for us today and even more excited about how we leverage it in the future.”

About QC Ally and Inglet Blair

For over 20 years, QC Ally has delivered accurate results to ensure regulatory and investor compliance while providing quality control services aligned with every client partner’s unique requirements. With the 2023 acquisition of Inglet Blair, the respected third-party due diligence solutions company, QC Ally’s client partners are afforded with a comprehensive, high-quality set of services that reflect the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. Coupled with proprietary technology to support the process, client partners gain consistent risk analysis, complete data collection and validation, and flexible reporting capabilities. Together, we can achieve true enterprise quality throughout the lifecycle of the loan.

About Saaf Finance

Saaf Finance is a technology company led by industry veterans with deep expertise in financial markets, enterprise technology, artificial intelligence, and data security. The company’s proprietary platform, Saaf Mortgage AI, is designed to eliminate repetitive, costly, manual and error-prone processes by establishing Source of Truth data while meeting the complexities of mortgage operations. Empower your teams to make data driven decisions with confidence using our secure and compliant platform.