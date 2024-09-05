Domo Partners with Brooklyn Data to Simplify the AI and Data Journey for Businesses

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has partnered with Brooklyn Data Co., a leading data consultancy, to help joint users simplify data management and get actionable intelligence faster.

As a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, Brooklyn Data utilizes data and analytics to enable its customers to make better data-driven decisions, gain real-time insights and improve outcomes, leveraging Snowflake and Domo. The company relies on the Domo platform to provide real-time connections across customers’ disparate data sources and empowers informed decision-making to drive business impact. Supported by a range of flexible AI services, Domo enables organizations to utilize, expand, act on and automate actions based on corporate data, all while ensuring secure, transparent and permission-based AI implementation.

This collaboration between Domo and Brooklyn Data enables users to simplify data management through native, bi-directional integrations built on Domo while leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. With Domo and Snowflake, Brooklyn Data enhances customers’ experience by simplifying and streamlining data integration and data input. Customers can also utilize advanced analytics and visualization tools to optimize resources and promote data access for improved decision-making across the business.

“One of the biggest differentiators of Domo is its ingestion, warehousing and visualization capabilities that all live within one platform,” said James Colvin, VP of Engineering at Brooklyn Data. “It provides an easier on-ramp for our joint clients, enabling teams to unlock insights across their organizations. We see Domo playing a significant role in jumpstarting and moving our clients through their data maturity journey.”

“Connecting data across an organization is key to making the most out of tech investments, and Brooklyn Data is helping Domo and Snowflake users simplify that process, taking the monotony out of day-to-day data work and focusing on strategic action around insights,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s CRO. “Brooklyn Data’s ability to accelerate a customer's data transformation journey is monumental in this age of AI where data is the fuel we feed these new tools in order to multiply our impact.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Brooklyn Data are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About Brooklyn Data Co.

Brooklyn Data is the data studio within Velir, a full-service digital agency. As a leading data consultancy, Brooklyn Data specializes in harnessing the power of data to drive innovation and deliver exceptional insights. Our team combines cutting-edge technology with deep expertise to unlock insights and fuel transformative strategies. As an Elite Partner in the Snowflake Ecosystem, Brooklyn Data is dedicated to delivering innovative and impactful data solutions to its clients and partners.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

