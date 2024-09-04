Canva Unveils “Love Your Work” Brand Campaign in Celebration of Modern Workplace Culture

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world’s largest visual communication platform, today launched its “Love Your Work” brand campaign to reflect the company’s increasing focus on the workplace and spark a dialogue around workplace culture. This comes with a brand new strategic platform for the company.

The campaign, which will run in the U.S. Sept. 3-Oct. 31, captures the magic of how Canva empowers people to feel pride in their work at a time when just 23% of employees globally feel engaged in their jobs.

“Our goal with the 'Love Your Work' campaign is to inspire people to find joy and fulfillment in their daily work,” said Cat van der Werff, Executive Creative Director at Canva. “We spend so much of our lives working, but many of us aren’t enjoying it as much as we could. We believe Canva can help bring a little joy to work through creativity. Making design work easier, faster, and more fun is what we’re all about. This campaign is our invitation to teams everywhere to reimagine how creativity can help them fall in love with their work.”

Brand New Wrapper

The “Love Your Work” campaign comes after the long-standing, consumer-rooted “What Will You Design Today?” brand campaign, which ran in five different flights during the course of three years. While Canva’s message in the first decade was about revolutionizing design for millions of individuals, the "Love Your Work" campaign highlights Canva’s mission to define the next 10 years: to infuse the delight of easy-to-use design tools into work so people can shine.

Community-First

Canva turned to its community of devoted users to develop and produce “Love Your Work.” Real Canva fans are featured in the campaign sharing their authentic experiences in the campaign spots. Through unscripted voiceovers, each user highlights how Canva empowers them to deliver work they’re always proud of.

Workplace Products Front and Center

In September 2022, Canva introduced its enterprise-focused Visual Suite, a comprehensive portfolio of workplace collaboration tools including Canva Docs, Presentations, Whiteboards, Websites, and more. In October 2023, Canva expanded its enterprise reach with Magic Studio, integrating AI features to supercharge these workplace tools. Canva has seen remarkable enterprise adoption since these launches, with 95% of Fortune 500 companies now using the platform.

Canva’s workplace products take center stage in “Love Your Work” with relatable and refreshing examples of Canva empowering people at work.

Individual product spotlights: Canva Docs, Presentations, Video and Whiteboards are each featured in standalone creative spots showcasing their value in everyday workplace tasks like creating sales presentations, making text-heavy documents more visual, and organizing ideas more intuitively.

Canva Docs, Presentations, Video and Whiteboards are each featured in standalone creative spots showcasing their value in everyday workplace tasks like creating sales presentations, making text-heavy documents more visual, and organizing ideas more intuitively. Two hero TVCs: The :30 TV spots compile a reel of six characters using Canva at work to achieve specific goals. The ads follow each of their journeys, bringing in co-workers for inspiring moments of collaboration, and closing in excited scenes celebrating their achievements.

Tailored Media Plan

The campaign showcases Canva’s workplace offerings within credible, high-quality media environments relevant to the workplace. The channel strategy includes:

Streaming TV: :30 brand ads targeted to professionals across their favorite streaming platforms

:30 brand ads targeted to professionals across their favorite streaming platforms Live sports streaming: Bespoke sports-focused product creatives across a variety of platforms airing live during NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games and highlights

Bespoke sports-focused product creatives across a variety of platforms airing live during NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games and highlights OOH : Targeting knowledge workers on their work commutes and within office building lobbies and elevators

: Targeting knowledge workers on their work commutes and within office building lobbies and elevators Digital display & video : Product-specific creatives running within digital content contextually aligned to the workplace

: Product-specific creatives running within digital content contextually aligned to the workplace Streaming audio & podcasts: Live reads from influential hosts of podcasts contextually relevant to the workplace

Live reads from influential hosts of podcasts contextually relevant to the workplace Social: Extensions on YouTube, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn and Reddit to educate audiences about what they can achieve with Canva

Homegrown

The campaign was conceptualized by Canva’s in-house creative team of 29 designers, producers, program managers, art directors, copywriters, and motion designers. All motion, 15" ads and 360 channel creative were developed in-house.

“Our internal team had a clear creative vision for this campaign and a unique Canva manifesto,” said van der Werff. “Relying heavily on our in-house creative team for campaign development was a strategic choice. Our unique culture and values are deeply ingrained, and this campaign genuinely reflects the heart and soul of our brand.”

Canva also worked with the following partners and agencies:

OMD (Media Strategy and Buying)

Rabbit & Curfew (Production)

Madeline Clayton (Director)

Otis Studios (Music + Audio Production)

Projectworks (Programmatic + OOH)

ARC Edit (Post Production for TVC Live Action)

Smartly (Programmatic)

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, and apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

Downloadable Assets

Coming soon