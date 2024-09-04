x2VOL, the Platform for Tracking Service Hours and Work-Based Learning, Is Now an Approved Vendor for New York City Schools

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--x2VOL has been approved by the New York City Public Schools Department of Education as an approved vendor to manage, track, and verify student service hours towards the 100-hour requirement for the Chancellor’s Service Endorsement (also called the “Seal of Recognition for Service”). x2VOL is the leading and longest-running service tracking and management system in K-12 schools nationwide.

Schools rely on x2VOL to make the service learning and community service hours students give as part of formalized national school efforts — like the National Scholarship Federation and state or district initiatives like the NYC Chancellor’s Service Endorsement — more secure and easier to manage. x2VOL also includes a verification process to securely approve student hours, which is important for programs like the Chancellor’s Service Endorsement. Given the competitiveness of college and job applications, verification means that every hour has been reviewed and approved by the school service leader and the organization where the service was completed.

Jaime Byrne Baranoff, a social studies teacher and coordinator of student activities at Townsend Harris High School in New York City, said that x2VOL is an easy and flexible solution for their service program. “We have 1,400 students at Townsend Harris High School, most of whom perform a great many service hours each year. x2VOL makes it easy for them to enter their hours, and then get them verified and approved,” Baranoff said. “From an administrative standpoint, x2VOL streamlines what could be an inordinately cumbersome process into one that is quite manageable.”

“We have worked with several NYC DOE schools for many years and now, as an approved vendor, it is much easier for more schools to use x2VOL to ease the tracking and reporting process,” said Michele Pitman, founder and CEO of intelliVOL, maker of x2VOL. “High school is a crucial time for students as they make connections between service and potential careers. In x2VOL, educators can see that connection happening, and also have evidence of applied learning and skill development.”

With x2VOL’s administrative features, school counselors and administrators can quickly see if students are on track to meet their goals, who needs hours approved, and which organizations are best utilized, and more. Students can reflect on their service, which makes it more meaningful, and also helps guide their decisions about college and career.

New York City Public Schools offer a 100-hour service seal for students to add to their graduation diploma and transcript. The goal of the New York City DOE Service in Schools initiative is to engage students in meaningful and transformative service experiences. Learn more about how x2VOL helps New York City Schools here.

About x2VOL

x2VOL is the leading tracking and reporting platform in K-12 education, with over 70 million approved service hours since being founded in 2009. x2VOL is used to manage, track, and verify community service, work-based learning, and CTE (career and technical education) hours. It has won several awards among leading education publications including District Administration Magazine, EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, the SIIA CODIE Awards, and eSchoolNews. Learn more at x2VOL.com.