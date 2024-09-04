Albertsons Companies Launches New Own Brand, Overjoyed™, Featuring Indulgent Treats, Gifts and Décor

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today introduced its newest Own Brand, Overjoyed, marking the company’s first major private label debut in recent years. Designed to inspire and elevate every occasion, Overjoyed offers shoppers a curated selection of colorful and tasty products including cupcakes, candles and liners; cookies; chocolatey trail mixes; cheesecakes and sprinkles. An extension of Overjoyed, Overjoyed Boutique™ features decorative vases, candles and seasonal gifts to make every day sparkle. Overjoyed and Overjoyed Boutique™ are available now in Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw’s.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are dedicated to bringing people together around the joys of food, and our newest Own Brand, Overjoyed, underscores this commitment by helping shoppers celebrate the joys of every day and connect with loved ones,” said Brandon Brown, SVP Own Brands for Albertsons Cos. "We are constantly evaluating how well we're meeting our customers' needs through our Own Brands portfolio, and we realized we had an opportunity to create a brand to celebrate life's every day, special moments. With Overjoyed, we look forward to helping our loyal customers create an emotional connection and lasting memories from hosting a hot fudge sundae party to surprising the family with cupcakes for dessert to treating a teacher or neighbor with holiday trail mix ‘just because’.”

Overjoyed high-quality products can be found throughout the store in key categories including bakery and décor, snack mixes, candy, cookies and celebration supplies. Shoppers will be tempted by indulgent treats such as French macarons, s’mores trail mix and chocolate fudge brownie ice cream cake. For customers looking to create their own desserts, Overjoyed offers whimsical fairytale princesses or dinosaurs and sharks sprinkles, colorful cupcake liners, decadent chocolate chips and marshmallows, to name a few. Overjoyed Boutique features giftable items for any occasion such as a scented candles, elegant flower vases and seasonal décor. Additionally, each holiday season, Overjoyed will introduce seasonal items and treats to celebrate such as vampire fang gummies and decorate-your-own graveyard cookie kits for Halloween.

Promoted via the company’s email, social and digital channels, Overjoyed marketing features a lively color palette, captivating details, sparkles and a consistent teal logo, bringing the brand’s optimistic, cheerful and magnetic personality to life.

Overjoyed is the latest addition to the company’s Own Brands portfolio, which includes trusted household names such as Signature SELECT®, O Organics®, Lucerne®, Open Nature®, Primo Taglio®, waterfront BISTRO®, Soleil® and Value Corner®.

To download high-res images and videos of the Overjoyed brand, please click here.

About Albertsons Companies:

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 15, 2024, the Company operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2023, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $350 million in food and financial support, including more than $35 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.