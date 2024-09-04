Beeworks Games: Mobile Game “Everyone's Mushroom Garden” Released in English for iOS/Android

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokyo-based mobile game developer Beeworks Games has announced the release of the English version of "Everyone's Mushroom Garden" on Google Play and the App Store. The decision was made following the incredible support shown to "Mushroom Garden Prime", the previous game in the series, which reached 500,000 downloads in just 2 months.

"We were overwhelmed by the amount of positive support our first app received," said Takahiro Kono of Beeworks Games. "We look forward to providing our global users even more fun content going forward."

What is "Everyone's Mushroom Garden"?

"Everyone's Mushroom Garden" is a casual farming simulation game featuring a host of cute and quirky mushroom characters. Place food on your log with a single tap, then wait for your funghi to grow. When your log is covered in funghi, swipe your finger across the screen to pick them. The gameplay is so simple. It takes seconds to complete, making this the perfect game to pick up during brief moments of downtime during a busy day.

In the Group Garden, a mode where you work together with up to 100 other players, you will be able to pick more funghi than ever before, and compete with other players in rankings to see who has the biggest harvest. Plus, Group Garden Events are held monthly!

Fans of the "Mushroom Garden" series will be glad to know that the Library feature is still included. There are tons of funghi to collect, including Special Funghi, also known as "SP Funghi", which have slightly different looks than regular funghi. Find them all to complete your Library!

App Store URL

Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.beeworks.nameko.minnano

App Store https://apps.apple.com/app/id1586292669

App Details

Title: Everyone's Mushroom Garden

Genre: Casual Farming Simulation

Compatibility: Android 5.0/iOS 12.0 or greater

Availability: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines

Price: Free (In-App Purchases available)

Developer: Beeworks Games

About the “Mushroom Garden” Series

First released in 2011, the mushroom farming simulator with its loveable Funghi character has accumulated over 60 million downloads worldwide. The series is particularly popular in Japan, with many goods and events being held to this day.

The series has also found success globally, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States.

About Beeworks Games

Beeworks Games values originality, providing unique and enjoyable experiences through their games. Their mission is to create games and characters loved by fans of all ages.