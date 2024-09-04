HST Pathways and SYNERGEN Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Revenue Cycle Management Services for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HST Pathways, a leader in cloud-based software solutions for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announces their partnership with SYNERGEN Health, an award-winning provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services. Under the partnership, ASCs will be provided with a fully integrated revenue cycle solution, combining the strengths of HST’s ASC specific software with SYNERGEN Health's comprehensive end-to-end RCM services. This integrated solution will help centers get paid faster, increase overall cash collections, and decrease bad debt.

SYNERGEN’s AI-powered RCM services seamlessly integrate with HST’s software to provide optimized workflows and advanced RCM dashboards. SYNERGEN’s technology-forward, prescriptive approach to revenue cycle transformation leverages automation, machine learning and AI to drive efficiencies, improve financial performance and enhance the patient-provider experience. With its combination of technology, deep domain expertise and high standards of compliance, SYNERGEN achieves up to 30% lower cost-to-collect and passes these savings directly to clients through a significantly reduced percentage of revenue fee. In addition to the lower cost, clients see an average 15 to 25% increase in revenue when switching to SYNERGEN.

"By partnering with HST Pathways, we are combining our collective expertise and best-in-class technologies to deliver changed value to ASCs," said Mel Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SYNERGEN Health. "Financial outcomes play a significant role in the overall patient experience, and together, we aim to redefine standards for RCM and practice management in the ASC industry."

David Thawley, CEO of HST Pathways, added, “By expanding our partnership with SYNERGEN Health, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of our software but also providing our clients with a seamless, integrated solution that addresses both operational and financial challenges. SYNERGEN is currently processing over 2 million claims per month, so they have a proven model for scale. We are excited to combine our RCM expertise to help ASCs achieve stratified performance and proactive operations.”

This collaboration is set to elevate ASC performance by providing accurate, real-time financial data, reducing errors, and increasing the speed and accuracy of billing processes. The integrated approach will enable ASCs to focus more on patient care, knowing that their financial and administrative processes are handled with precision.

About HST Pathways

HST Pathways is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the ASC industry, offering solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Trusted by over 1,600 ASCs across the United States, HST Pathways is committed to driving innovation and providing the tools necessary for ASCs to thrive in a competitive healthcare environment. To learn more, visit www.hstpathways.com.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a leading provider of transformational revenue cycle solutions and services in the healthcare industry. Leveraging innovative Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation, we specialize in digitizing healthcare processes to maximize revenue potential. Our technology-driven approach reimagines revenue cycle management, enabling our client partners to achieve unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and value and best serve their communities. With a presence in over 45 states in the USA, our mission is to catalyze change in the healthcare industry, collaborating closely with our clients to lower the cost of collections while upholding the highest compliance standards. We are dedicated to driving positive change as we continuously strive to transform ideas into new and improved solutions, services, and prescriptive processes. Learn more at synergenhealth.com.