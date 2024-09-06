Just Ingredients Protein Powders Now Available at Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just Ingredients is delighted to announce that its best-selling Chocolate, Strawberries & Cream, and Vanilla Bean Protein Powders will be available at select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. This expansion marks a significant milestone in ensuring these wholesome food protein powders are accessible to a larger audience dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle.

Just Ingredients Protein Powders are designed to deliver exceptional taste while catering to the health-conscious consumer. Each ingredient was hand-selected with a specific purpose in mind, catering to those looking for a protein powder made with whole food ingredients. Combining four to five high-quality protein sources to provide 22-24g of protein per serving and 18 essential amino acids, it was formulated for maximum absorption and benefits. Made with 100% non-denatured whey imported from New Zealand, the products offer both efficacy and purity.

"People choose our products because of our commitment to education and transparency, and because we use the highest quality ingredients—which leads to the best products," said Karalynne Call, CEO of Just Ingredients. Living up to this mission means meticulous vetting of all ingredients that go into these protein powders. There are no artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, or saccharin, and no natural flavors. Each product is tested for heavy metals and other contaminants, using whole food ingredients to bring delicious flavor.

Karalynne Call adds, “We're excited to collaborate with Whole Foods Market and the opportunity this brings to share our whole food ingredient protein powders with even more people. In alignment with Whole Foods Market’s commitment to supporting wholesome lifestyles and overall well-being, our products strive to meet the highest standards of quality and transparency.”

The protein powders are now available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. For more details and to find a store near you, please visit justingredients.us.

About Just Ingredients

Founded by Karalynne Call, Just Ingredients is dedicated to providing high-quality products that support overall well-being. Known for its transparency and effectiveness, the company has rapidly become one of Utah's Top 10 Fastest-Growing Companies. With a diverse product line of over 200 nutrition and beauty products, Just Ingredients focuses on real, organic ingredients to help individuals achieve their health goals. Karalynne’s significant social media influence and Top 20 Podcast continue to inspire and educate people on making informed, healthy choices.