Knightscope Secures Three New Emergency Communication Contracts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces three new contracts for its Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”). Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”), Colonial Electric - an electrical contractor serving the Northeast - sold 4 K1 Blue Light Towers to a customer in New Jersey, and universities in California and Texas - both existing clients - elected to expand their existing contracts to include other long-term ECD services provided by Knightscope.

Knightscope’s modern, blue light ECDs are the key to curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Many people may not have (or simply may not be carrying) a cell phone, the cell phone’s battery may be down, or there may be no signal in the area. Similarly, it is possible that visitors who find themselves in need of assistance may not be familiar with local geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give emergency responders an exact or accurate location over a cell phone.

Emergency communications play a vital role in ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. K1 ECDs are conveniently placed to provide a direct communication portal in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents.

Forward thinking universities prioritize campus safety to maximize the education potential for students while protecting its educators, staff and visitors. The addition of Knightscope’s Full Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”) and the Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) program will provide these two universities with operational confidence for their combined 150+ ECDs, backed up by service maintenance support and software that includes automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Text messaging and a real-time graphical map are available as an add-on option.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.